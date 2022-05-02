Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 02 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 15:13
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:08 Roma, operaio morto alla Farnesina: decesso avvenuto sul colpo

15:04 Covid oggi Abruzzo, 582 nuovi positivi e due decessi: bollettino 2 maggio

15:02 Covid oggi Sardegna, 893 contagi: bollettino 2 maggio

14:57 Infortunio Barella, le condizioni del giocatore: come sta

14:50 Napoli, 20enni uccisi ad Acerra: 17enne in carcere per omicidio

14:39 Ucraina, Kiev: "Più di 1.200 civili uccisi solo in regione Kiev"

14:30 Ucraina, "spari Russia contro mezzi con civili in fuga"

14:05 Covid oggi Puglia, 2.085 contagi e 8 morti: bollettino 2 maggio

13:52 Centrodestra e convention Meloni, Salvini: "Non vado da imbucato da nessuna parte"

13:50 Macerata, bimba precipitata da terzo piano: fermata la madre

13:31 Napoli, scappò con 'Gratta e vinci' da 500mila euro: tabaccaio sarà processato

13:21 Apple, Ue: con ApplePay abusa di posizione dominante

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

FDA Approves Alymsys® (bevacizumab-maly), a Biosimilar of Bevacizumab developed by mAbxience

02 maggio 2022 | 10.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

MIAMI, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Institute is proud to announce its successful partnership with mAbxience developing the brand name ALYMSYS®, under which the biosimilar approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on April 13, 2022 will be marketed by Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC. This biosimilar represents the third bevacizumab approved in the U.S.

ALYMSYS® was developed by mAbxience, a global biotech company with over a decade of experience in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of biopharmaceuticals. Bevacizumab-maly is a vascular endothelial growth factor inhibitor used in oncology.

"The entire Brand Institute and Drug Safety Institute Team congratulates mAbxience and Amneal on the FDA approval of ALYMSYS," said Brand Institute's Chairman and C.E.O., James L. Dettore.

About Brand Institute and our wholly owned regulatory subsidiary, Drug Safety Institute

Brand Institute is the global leader in pharmaceutical and healthcare-related name development, with a portfolio of over 3,800 marketed healthcare brand names, 1,200 USAN/INN nonproprietary names for 1,100 clients. The company partners on over 75% of pharmaceutical brand and nonproprietary name approvals globally every year with healthcare manufacturers. Drug Safety Institute is composed of former naming regulatory officials from global government health agencies, including Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency (EMA), Health Canada (HC), American Medical Association (AMA), and the World Health Organization (WHO). These regulatory experts co-authored the name review guidelines while with their respective agencies, with many responsible for ultimately approving (or rejecting) brand name applications. Now working for a private company, these professionals provide Brand Institute's clients with industry-leading guidance pertaining to drug name safety (i.e., preventing medication errors), packaging, and labeling.

Contact:James DettoreChairman & C.E.O.jdettore@brandinstitute.com www.brandinstitute.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1392055/brand_institute_Logo.jpg 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Alimentazione Economia_E_Finanza third bevacizumab approved biosimilar approved by the Food and Drug Administration FDA Approves Alymsys
Vedi anche
News to go
Lavrov e frasi su Hitler, Israele convoca ambasciatore russo
News to go
Donatella Versace, i 67 anni della Regina
News to go
A Pechino test covid negativo per accedere a luoghi pubblici
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, ultime news
News to go
Guerra Ucraina, prezzo olio girasole alle stelle: occhio a frodi
News to go
'Ndrangheta, operazione 'Jonica' nel crotonese: 10 misure cautelari
News to go
Giustizia, un giorno di sciopero dei magistrati contro riforma Cartabia
News to go
Bucha e Bergamo presto gemellate
News to go
Covid, 3 volte più letale influenza e il doppio più costoso: lo studio
News to go
Bucha, corpi di 3 uomini torturati trovati in un pozzo
News to go
Sicilia, sondaggio Youtrend: "Per 58 per cento elettori vincerà Musumeci"
News to go
Napoli, sequestrata 1 tonnellata di sigarette
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza