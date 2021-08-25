Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 25 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 21:44
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:44 Brexit e Covid, scaffali vuoti in Gb: McDonald's senza milkshake

21:28 Vaccino Covid, Abrignani (Cts): "Estate più sicura, sì a obbligo"

21:06 Covid Usa, governatrice New York ammette: "12mila morti in più"

20:54 Covid, moglie Zingaretti positiva: governatore Lazio in isolamento

20:40 Covid, medico no vax: "Proroga green pass? Dovrebbero sverlo i non vaccinati"

20:35 Covid, Zangrillo posta foto paziente non vaccinata: "Curare tutti"

20:01 Afghanistan, a Milano compare statua di donna in croce

19:57 Zona gialla, "Sicilia e Sardegna oltre i parametri"

19:39 Riapertura scuole, Sasso: "Sì a test salivari, vaccino non basta"

19:28 Vaccino Covid, Garattini: "Obbligo sia ultima spiaggia"

18:59 Afghanistan, Pentagono: "A Kabul c'è minaccia Isis"

18:29 Dazn, Agcom su problemi Serie A: "Possibili interventi urgenti"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

FDA Approves COMIRNATY®, The First COVID-19 Vaccine Approved By The Agency And The First COVID-19 Vaccine Brand Name Approved In The U.S.

25 agosto 2021 | 16.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The COMIRNATY® brand name was developed in partnership with Brand Institute, a Miami-based naming agency and the global leader in pharmaceutical and healthcare-related name development

MIAMI, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Institute is proud to announce its role in naming Pfizer and BioNTech's FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine: COMIRNATY® (koe mir' na tee). The name was first announced by Swiss regulatory authority, Swissmedic, in December of 2020, and by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) soon after. The brand name has also been approved by regulators in Japan and Australia, among other countries.

In a joint press release issued on December 21, 2020, following the EMA's authorization of the vaccine, BioNTech and Pfizer commented, "The vaccine will be marketed in the EU under the brand name COMIRNATY®, which represents a combination of the terms COVID-19, mRNA, community and immunity, to highlight the first authorization of a messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine, as well as the joint global efforts that made this achievement possible with unprecedented rigor and efficiency, and with safety at the forefront, during this global pandemic."

"The entire Brand Institute and Drug Safety Institute Team congratulates Pfizer and BioNTech on the FDA approval of COMIRNATY®," said Brand Institute's Chairman and CEO, James L. Dettore. "This approval is a critically important step in the fight against COVID-19 and communicates to the public that the agency's high standards of efficacy and safety have been met."

FDA approval of a pharmaceutical or vaccine product's brand name is also a significant step toward the development of a global brand.

"Developing a global brand name is an increasingly challenging endeavor as global health agencies employ an intensive review of proposed drug names with the goal of minimizing medication errors and ensuring patient safety," Dettore said. "We are honored to have developed a name that is fulfilling the requirements for approval set forth by global health authorities including the FDA."

The COVID-19 vaccine's nonproprietary name (INN), tozinameran (toe zi na' mer an), was also developed by Brand Institute and its wholly owned subsidiary, Drug Safety Institute.

About Brand Institute and our wholly-owned subsidiary, Drug Safety Institute

Brand Institute is the global leader in pharmaceutical and healthcare-related name development, with a portfolio of over 3,500 marketed healthcare names for nearly 1,000 clients. The company partners on over 75% of pharmaceutical brand and nonproprietary name approvals globally every year. Drug Safety Institute is comprised of former naming regulatory officials from global government health agencies, including FDA, EMA, Health Canada, American Medical Association (AMA), and the World Health Organization (WHO). These regulatory experts co-authored the name review guidelines while with their respective agencies, with many responsible for ultimately approving (or rejecting) brand name applications. Now working for a private company, these professionals provide Brand Institute's clients with industry-leading guidance pertaining to drug name safety (i.e., preventing medication errors), packaging, and labeling.

Contact: Scott PiergrossiPresident, Creativespiergrossi@brandinstitute.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1392055/brand_institute_Logo.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia was developed developed in partnership vaccina griffe
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, 7.548 contagi e tasso di positività al 3%
News to go
Camorra, arrestato in Spagna latitante del clan Mazzarella
News to go
Riapertura scuole, stanziati altri 270 mln per lavori istituti
News to go
Paralimpiadi Tokyo, Italia super nel nuoto: 5 medaglie
News to go
Reddito di cittadinanza percepito in modo illecito, 116 denunce
News to go
Sui mezzi pubblici tornano i controllori
News to go
Covid, Fauci: "Epidemia non sarà superata prima della primavera"
News to go
Camorra, latitante del clan Mazzarella catturato a Barcellona
News to go
Afghanistan, deadline per ritiro Usa resta 31 agosto
News to go
Anatema del Papa contro l'ipocrisia
News to go
Firenze, sequestrati in aeroporto cosmetici vietati
Sky
Gomorra 5, il nuovo teaser della stagione finale - Video
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza