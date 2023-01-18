Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 19 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 23:14
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:10 Clima, temperature Groenlandia mai così alte in mille anni

23:04 Supercoppa, Pioli: "Milan, troppi errori: sconfitta fa male"

22:56 Messina Denaro, Di Matteo: "Le indagini cominciano ora"

22:37 Supercoppa, Inzaghi: "Brava Inter, partita perfetta"

22:28 Supercoppa, Salvini: "Milan triste e triste finale in stadio mezzo vuoto in Arabia"

22:02 Milan-Inter 0-3, la Supercoppa è nerazzurra

21:39 Iran, decapitò moglie 17enne: 8 anni di carcere

21:20 Riforme, verso incontro mercoledì tra Casellati e Pd

21:15 Stellantis, Andrea Agnelli si dimette: cambia il Cda

21:15 Csm, caso Valentino agita Fdi. De Corato: "Giuseppe infangato ma non sapeva nulla"

21:14 Innovazione, nasce il primo avatar che 'parla' la lingua dei segni italiana

21:08 Elon Musk ha comprato Twitter? Merito della mamma

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

FDA approves Orthogen's IDE

18 gennaio 2023 | 13.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Orthogen to launch pivotal trial of novel therapy for knee osteoarthritis

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orthogen AG, a leader in molecular medicine, announces U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) for the company's proprietary technology, Orthogen® Device (OD). This approval allows the company to start a pivotal trial in the U.S., using OD for treatment of patients with knee osteoarthritis, stages II-IV.

The pivotal trial will compare improvements in pain and function using standalone glucocorticoid injections (the current standard of care) with Orthogen's patented therapy of concomitant autologous conditioned serum (ACS) and glucocorticoids in patients with knee osteoarthritis, stages II-IV.

ACS is obtained using each patient's own blood, drawn at site of care. The OD's closed system design enables standardized blood taking, extended extracorporeal coagulation, and serum separation to obtain ACS, which is then injected into the patient's knee on the same day.

OD-obtained ACS is intended as add-on therapy for long-term pain reduction and functional improvement in knee osteoarthritis patients, stage II-IV, receiving an intra-articular injection of FDA-approved glucocorticoids in accordance with FDA's approved labeling.

More than 32.5 million Americans suffer from osteoarthritis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).  The burden on the US economy is an estimated $150 billion annually in lost wages and medical bills. By 2050, the number of US patients diagnosed with osteoarthritis is projected to double.

Peter Wehling, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Orthogen AG, said "This IDE approval is a significant step towards bringing a much-needed solution to this urgent, worldwide problem of osteoarthritis. We are now looking for a development and commercialization partner to support PMA approval and a subsequent full-fledged launch including wide reimbursement coverage enabling access for a large patient group."

Orthogen AG ( www.orthogen.com ), founded in 1993 and located in Düsseldorf, Germany is pioneering the field of molecular and autologous medicine with its groundbreaking technologies. The company has created a strong and valuable patent portfolio with several issued patents and patents pending. Orthogen AG's executive management team, Scientific Advisory Board and Board of Directors are seasoned professionals and key opinion leaders in the areas of biology, healthcare and medical device product development.

Public & Investor relations contactBenjamin Wehling+49 173 5219914benjamin.wehling@orthogen.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fda-approves-orthogens-ide-301723962.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Alimentazione Politica_E_PA Chimica_E_Farmacia FDA approves Orthogen's IDE FDA trial Orthogen to launch pivotal trial
Vedi anche
News to go
Clima, Guterres: "Mondo in uragano categoria 5"
News to go
La Spezia, 'furbetti' delle case popolari: 5 denunce
News to go
Intercettazioni, Nordio: "Non toccheremo quelle su mafia e terrorismo"
News to go
Rigopiano, riprende il processo a 6 anni dalla tragedia
Sciopero benzinai, Garante chiede riduzione durata protesta
News to go
Gina Lollobrigida, camera ardente tra rose e gigantografie
News to go
Messina Denaro, nuovo covo a 400 metri in linea d'aria dal primo
News to go
Bonus raccolta differenziata, come funziona
News to go
Il maltempo sferza l'Italia
News to go
Ucraina, si schianta elicottero a Brovary: 18 morti
News to go
Coppa Italia, Cremonese ai quarti: Napoli eliminato ai rigori
News to go
Covid e rischi in gravidanza
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza