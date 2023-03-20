Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 20 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 11:00
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:00 Telefonate a raffica per truffa Amazon, nessuno riesce a fermarle

10:39 Corea del Nord: "Lanciato missile in simulazione attacco nucleare"

10:19 Covid Italia, Gimbe interrompe report settimanale

10:09 Golar Tundra a Piombino, Urso: "Con rigassificatori azzerata dipendenza da Russia"

09:38 Ucraina sotto attacco Russia, colpite regioni Donetsk e Zaporizhzhia

09:37 Credit Suisse e Ubs, crollano azioni dopo salvataggio

09:26 Carburante, prezzi benzina e gasolio in calo oggi in Italia

07:53 Pnrr, con decreto impresso da esecutivo cambio di rotta importante su governance

07:28 Cina-Russia, Xi a Mosca da Putin: "Ecco il piano per la pace"

00:02 Cina-Russia, Xi da Putin: il piano di Pechino per la crisi ucraina

23:27 Inter-Juve 0-1, Inzaghi non ci sta: "Gol inaccettabile"

23:14 Barcellona-Real Madrid 2-1, Kessie decide il Clasico

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

FDI World Dental Federation calls for global leaders to prioritise action against oral diseases at major UN meeting on health

20 marzo 2023 | 10.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Call issued on World Oral Health Day, as data shows oral diseases impact nearly half the world's population

GENEVA, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 

- Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) -

Today, FDI World Dental Federation (FDI) called on governments and global health bodies to prioritise action against oral diseases, including through integrating oral health at the United Nations (UN) High Level Meeting (HLM) on Universal Health Coverage (UHC) discussions in September.

The Meeting will take place in New York and is a key opportunity for countries and stakeholders to assess progress on UHC following the first HLM in 2019 and identify areas for concrete action to provide health for all.

Oral diseases are the most prevalent conditions affecting people worldwide, with close to 3.5 billion people suffering from tooth decay, severe gum disease, tooth loss and oral cancer, according to estimates from the World Health Organization (WHO). There are nearly one billion more cases of oral diseases than all five major noncommunicable diseases (cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, chronic respiratory diseases, cancers and mental disorders) combined.

"Good oral health is a vital part of our daily lives, both in terms of physical health and mental well-being," said Prof. Ihsane Ben Yahya, President of FDI World Dental Federation and Dean of the Dental Faculty at the Mohammed VI University of Health and Sciences in Casablanca, Morocco.

"With oral diseases impacting billions of people every year, it is time for governments and global health agencies to draw a line in the sand and act. That means ensuring equitable access to affordable, quality oral healthcare for all, and making oral health central to plans for universal health coverage."

Good oral health is critical to breathing, eating, speaking, and smiling. When oral disease is left untreated, it can severely impact a person's health and social prospects. Sufferers are at risk of continued pain and the development of secondary diseases, social isolation, exclusion from the workforce, and reduced educational performance.

Most oral diseases are preventable and treatable with cost-effective interventions. However, many people aren't able to access care for several reasons, including availability and affordability. Nearly 75% of people suffering from oral disease globally live in low- and middle-income countries, where the cost of oral healthcare can often be catastrophic for a family.

In recent years, there has been increasing action against oral diseases at the global level. In 2021, countries supported a ground-breaking WHO resolution on oral health, and this year, the 76th session of the World Health Assembly will adopt the Global Oral Health Action Plan (2023-2030), which calls on governments to ensure that "80% of the global population is entitled to essential oral healthcare services." This would be achieved through, among other measures, countries prioritizing the integration of oral health into their national health services and ensuring there are enough trained dental health professionals.

"We welcome the growing momentum on oral health, including the upcoming adoption of the Global Oral Health Action Plan, which aligns with FDI's Vision 2030 to Delivering Optimal Oral Health For All. It is now vital that this momentum is converted into tangible action against oral disease so that the people most affected can enjoy a lifetime of smiles," said Prof. Ihsane Ben Yahya.

World Oral Health Day is a great opportunity for oral health professionals, policymakers, academics and the broader global community to promote the importance of positive attitudes towards oral healthcare. To celebrate this day, FDI urges people all around the world to take part in its #MouthProud challenge and inspire others to take care of their mouths for a healthy smile and a healthy life.

Media contact:Michael KesslerMedia Relations, FDIMob: + 34 655 792 699Email: michael.kessler@intoon-media.com

About FDI World Dental Federation FDI World Dental Federation serves as the principal representative body for over 1 million dentists worldwide. Its membership includes some 200 national dental associations and specialist groups in over 130 countries. FDI has the vision of leading the world to optimal oral health.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fdi-world-dental-federation-calls-for-global-leaders-to-prioritise-action-against-oral-diseases-at-major-un-meeting-on-health-301774917.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
against oral diseases at call opzione di acquisto
Vedi anche
News to go
La "visita di lavoro" di Putin a Mariupol
News to go
Inflazione, Unimpresa: 7 famiglie su 10 al discount per risparmiare
News to go
Trump: "Martedì mi arrestano. Scendiamo in piazza"
News to go
Festa papà, Papa: "San Giuseppe sia il loro modello"
News to go
Aeroporti, la classifica dei migliori al mondo
News to go
Siccità Italia 2023, Musumeci: "Guardare a Israele per ridurre sprechi"
News to go
Ue, cala ancora aspettativa di vita ma Italia è in controtendenza
News to go
F1, conto alla rovescia per seconda prova Mondiale
Meloni a Congresso Cgil, 'Bella Ciao' accoglie premier - Video
Mandato d'arresto per Putin, ecco le accuse - Video
News to go
Champions League, derby italiano nei quarti di finale
Meloni al Congresso Cgil, tiepido (e storico) applauso - Video
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza