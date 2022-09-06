Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 06 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 10:08
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:26 Scuola, Ciccozzi: "In aula senza mascherina esperimento, tra 20 giorni verifica"

10:09 Ucraina, media: "Russia sta acquistando razzi da Corea del Nord"

10:01 Giornali e cappotti sulle sedie, si può occupare il posto per altri?

09:52 Elezioni 2022, Salvini: "Con Meloni al governo niente liti"

09:37 "Ci giudicheranno i bambini": esce il libro intervista di Luigi Brugnaro

09:30 Gb, Johnson passa testimone a Truss: "Pieno sostegno"

09:25 Venezia 79, è il giorno di Gianni Amelio

09:23 Protesta studenti a Palermo, 'Stop a test ingresso a Medicina'

07:45 Pistoia, incastrato sotto trattore: muore 50enne

07:38 Strage Canada, trovato morto uno dei due autori: l'altro ancora in fuga

07:27 Us Open, Sinner vola ai quarti

07:16 Champions, Psg-Juve in tv e streaming: dove vederla

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

FDL, a Portfolio Company of Highlander Partners, Announces the Acquisition of Quest Ingredients

06 settembre 2022 | 07.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DALLAS, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuerst Day Lawson Limited ("FDL"), a portfolio company of Highlander Partners, L.P., announced today the acquisition of Quest Ingredients Limited ("Quest Ingredients") from Quest Vitamins Limited. Quest Ingredients, headquartered in Hereford, England, is a manufacturer of high-quality proprietary food flavours, animal feed flavours and active botanical extracts with a repeat client base across the food and beverage, pharmaceutical and agricultural sectors.

Operations will continue to be conducted from Quest Ingredients' existing facility in Hereford, and its employees will join the FDL team. The transaction supports FDL's stated strategic objective of expanding in its core markets and customer base in Europe and the United States where there continues to be abundant opportunities for growth.

Eric Beatty, CEO of FDL, said, "We believe the addition of Quest Ingredients is strategic and highly complementary to FDL's existing portfolio of ingredients and formulated solutions. We are excited to offer Quest Ingredients' unique process capabilities to existing FDL customers and expand services to Quest Ingredients' customers with FDL's products and innovation capabilities. We are thrilled to work with the Quest Ingredients team to continue growing the combined business."

Chaz Thomas, a Director of Highlander and a board member of FDL, stated, "This acquisition strengthens FDL's ability to deliver customized flavour and botanical extracts across both customer bases by expanding our capabilities and innovations expertise. We believe growing demand for customized flavourings and health enhancing natural ingredients will continue to be top of mind with our customers, and Quest Ingredients is uniquely positioned to meet these needs. We will continue to be aggressive in growing our innovative ingredient solutions and deepening our capabilities in our core markets."

Jeff L. Hull, President and CEO of Highlander and FDL board member, added, "This acquisition reconfirms our strategy of executing on attractive add-on acquisitions that enhance and expand FDL's existing applications expertise and product offerings. We are continuing to evaluate M&A opportunities and expect to make additional acquisitions going forward."

Alinea Corporate Finance acted as financial advisor and Higgs LLP served as legal counsel for Quest Vitamins Limited. NatWest provided senior financing to FDL in support of the transaction.

About Highlander PartnersHighlander Partners, L.P. is a Dallas-based private investment firm with more than $2 billion of its own proprietary capital. The firm focuses on making investments in businesses in targeted industries in which the principals of the firm have significant operating and investing experience. Highlander Partners employs a buy and build investment approach, creating value by helping companies grow both organically and through acquisitions. For more information, visit www.highlander-partners.com.

About Fuerst Day Lawson (FDL)FDL, founded in 1884 and headquartered in London, UK, is a formulator, developer and manufacturer of proprietary taste and nutrition ingredient solutions serving food, beverage, confections and other consumer markets. It offers custom flavours, syrups and sauces, fruit preps, juices and juice blends, bakery ingredients, energy and fortification blends and aroma chemicals, backed by deep applications development expertise. FDL serves a global customer base with operations in Europe, US and Asia. For more information about FDL, please visit www.fdlworld.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/85592/highlander_partners_logo.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/335073/fdl_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Alimentazione Altro Alimentazione Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza headquartered in Hereford Portfolio Company of Highlander Partners the Acquisition high quality proprietary food flavours
Vedi anche
News to go
Strage Nizza, al via processo dopo 6 anni
News to go
Alluvioni Pakistan, un terzo del Paese è sott'acqua
News to go
Ucraina, Russia: "In lista nera anche Sean Penn e Ben Stiller"
News to go
E' caro scuola in Italia, ecco quanto si spende
News to go
Bari, sequestrati al porto 300mila prodotti contraffatti e non sicuri
News to go
Gb, Truss: "Taglierò le tasse"
News to go
Madre Teresa di Calcutta, il ricordo a 25 anni dalla sua morte
News to go
Ue-Ucraina, firmati 4 accordi
News to go
Scuola, ritorno in classe vicino: le date
News to go
Monaco '72, 50 anni fa il massacro degli atleti israeliani che scioccò il mondo
News to go
Gas Russia, Mosca accusa Ue per stop Nord Stream
News to go
Operazione antimafia, scattano 33 misure cautelari
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza