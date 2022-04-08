Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 08 Aprile 2022
Aggiornato: 18:45
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:43 Covid oggi Lombardia, 8.681 contagi e 35 morti: bollettino 8 aprile

18:32 Spazio, partita Axiom Space: prima missione tutta privata sulla Iss

18:24 Ucraina: console Milano, 'confermo calo arrivi profughi in Italia, meno di 1.000 al giorno'

18:23 Ucraina: console Milano, 'gente comincia a tornarci, riceviamo decine di avvisi al giorno'

18:11 Covid oggi Piemonte, 3.252 contagi e 9 morti: bollettino 8 aprile

17:31 Covid oggi Italia, 66.535 contagi e 144 morti: bollettino 8 aprile

16:54 Banche: da Credit Agricole scossa a consolidamento, mercato guarda a Unicredit

16:46 Covid oggi Lazio, 6.849 contagi e 8 morti: a Roma 3.628 casi

16:46 Covid oggi in Emilia Romagna, 5.136 contagi e 8 morti: bollettino 8 aprile

16:41 Paragone: "Condizionatori? Draghi spieghi o chiederò a Parlamento di spegnerli"

16:34 Covid oggi Calabria, 2.173 contagi e 10 morti: bollettino 8 aprile

16:33 Covid, nuova variante Xj isolata per la prima volta in Italia

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

FERRERO ANNOUNCES THE TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF OPERATIONS IN ARLON, BELGIUM, AND EXTENDS THE RECALL OF KINDER PRODUCTS MANUFACTURED IN THE PLANT

08 aprile 2022 | 14.50
LETTURA: 1 minuti

LUXEMBOURG, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --  In the context of the ongoing salmonella investigations taking place in collaboration with food safety authorities, Ferrero is suspending operations at its plant in Arlon, Belgium.

With immediate effect, the entire production of Kinder Surprise, Kinder Mini Eggs, Kinder Surprise Maxi 100g and Kinder Schokobons made in Arlon is being recalled. 

Ferrero acknowledges there were internal inefficiencies, creating delays in retrieving and sharing information in a timely manner. This impacted the speed and effectiveness of the investigations. The plant will only re-open once certified by the authorities. 

Only Kinder products manufactured in Arlon, Belgium, are impacted by this recall. The Arlon plant accounts for around 7% of total volumes of Kinder products manufactured globally on a yearly basis. Local solutions will be implemented to assist consumers with the recall.

This is the only and right decision to take to ensure the maximum level of food safety and eliminate the risk of further contamination.

We deeply regret this matter. We want to sincerely apologize to all our consumers and business partners and thank the food safety authorities for their valuable guidance. 

Food safety, quality and consumer care have been at the heart of Ferrero since the company was founded. This serious event goes to the core of what we stand for and we will take every step necessary to preserve the full trust and confidence of our consumers.

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Alimentazione Altro Arredamento_E_Design Politica_E_PA Politica_E_PA safety authorities Ferrero SpA suspending operations at In
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, si aggrava bilancio vittime a Kramatorsk
News to go
Covid Italia: in calo Rt e incidenza, in lieve aumento i ricoveri
News to go
Caporalato tra Emilia Romagna e Veneto, 3 arresti
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, ultime news
News to go
Decreto bollette, tagli su termosifoni e condizionatori in edifici pubblici
News to go
Concorsi truccati al Policlinico di Palermo, 2 arresti
News to go
Israele, massima allerta dopo attacco a Tel Aviv
News to go
Covid Campania, l'ultimo bollettino
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Onu: 1.563 civili uccisi da inizio guerra, 130 i bimbi
News to go
F1, Schumacher: "Sto bene, correrò in Australia"
Ucraina, i ringraziamenti all'Adnkronos dei danzatori dell'Ukrainian Classical Ballet
News to go
Narcotraffico, 11 arresti: sequestrati 80 chili di cocaina
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza