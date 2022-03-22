FGX chooses Eastman to create eyewear from molecularly recycled material

Companies join forces to reduce plastic waste as FGX adopts Tritan™ Renew

KINGSPORT, Tenn., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FGX International, a leading designer and marketer of nonprescription reading glasses, optical frames, and sunglasses, is collaborating with global specialty materials company Eastman to bring innovative, sustainable eyewear frames to mass market eyewear fashion.

FGX International adopted Eastman Tritan™ Renew copolyester in January 2022 and will roll it out across its entire portfolio. The conversion will begin with frames from the iconic Foster Grant® collection and expand to other FGX brands.

Tritan Renew is a high-performance copolyester made with 50% certified recycled content** derived from Eastman's molecular recycling technologies. Crystal clear, durable, and BPA-free, Tritan Renew offers sustainability benefits and a superior wearer experience relative to materials traditionally used in injection-molded eyewear frames.

"FGX International is a leader in the eyewear marketplace and, as such, we are committed to continuously drive innovation in all that we do while searching out materials that are better for the planet," said Sal Mauceri, president, sun and readers division, EssilorLuxottica. "Tritan Renew not only offers a superior look and feel compared to polycarbonate frames but, with 50% certified recycled content, also provides the sustainable solution consumers demand and deserve."

Eastman manufactures Tritan Renew through its material-to-material molecular recycling technologies, which produce high-performance materials from plastic waste that would otherwise end up in landfills. These advanced recycling technologies complement traditional recycling approaches and expand the types and amounts of plastic that can be recycled. This gives materials an extended, useful life and diverts plastic waste from landfills, incinerators, and the environment while reducing consumption of fossil feedstocks and lowering greenhouse gas emissions.

Eastman provides a portfolio of sustainable materials with high levels of certified recycled content for premium and mass market eyewear. Eastman's offerings—which include Eastman Acetate Renew, Tenite™ Renew and Tritan Renew—provide sustainable solutions for frames, temples, and lenses powered by revolutionary molecular recycling technologies.

"Given FGX's prominence in the industry, we are proud to partner with them to bring sustainable and affordable frames derived from Eastman's molecular recycling technologies to the eyewear mass market," said Glenn Goldman, commercial director of specialty plastics at Eastman. "Sustainability matters for all consumers and at all price points, and we're excited to work with FGX to make sustainable eyewear choices available to everyone."

*Tritan Renew from Eastman is made through Eastman's polyester renewal technology that uses mixed polyester waste (e.g., soft drink bottles, carpets, and polyester-based clothing) as feedstock.

**Via its molecular recycling technologies, Eastman produces circular products that are certified by the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) by mass balance allocation. ISCC is a third-party global certification system that addresses sustainability requirements for all feedstocks and markets. Mass balance accounting tracks recycled content used in complex manufacturing systems. When plastic waste is broken down, the building-block molecules are placed in a virtual inventory of the amount of sustainable content generated. To produce products that carry certified recycled content, a withdrawal is made from the credit bank to account for the recycled building blocks.

About Eastman

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,000 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2021 revenues of approximately $10.5 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, U.S.A. For more information about Eastman's sustainability journey, visit eastman.eco.

About FGX International

FGX International, an EssilorLuxottica company, is a leading designer and marketer of nonprescription reading glasses, optical frames, and sunglasses with a portfolio of established, highly recognized eyewear brands and ecommerce channels including Foster Grant®, Gargoyles®, Readers.com®, SunglassWarehouse.com®, and SolarShield®. For more information, visit fgxi.com.

