Mercoledì 01 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 11:43
comunicato stampa

FHC 2021 Lowered the Curtain Safely and Successfully

01 dicembre 2021 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the leading Food & Beverage show in China, FHC Shanghai Global Food Trade Show 2021, organized by Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co., Ltd., was completed from Nov. 9th to 11th. The three action-packed days impressed all the visitors and exhibitors even under the shadow of pandemic.

This is a tough year for physical shows, but FHC still welcomed 87,025 onsite audiences touring around the 200,000m2 exhibition area. There were 2,829 exhibitors networking and seizing the business potential during the three vibrant days.

In order to implement the national and Shanghai COVID-19 prevention and control policies, as well as ensure the smooth and safe participation of exhibitors and visitors from all walks of life, FHC has strictly implemented all prevention requirements against the backdrop of the normalized pandemic situation.

Visitors, buyers, influencers and media, they were wearing masks and taking the valid Covid-19 negative nucleic acid testing report to pass the security one by one. All the prevention measures were dedicated to a FHC with zero infection, zero occurrence and zero case.

Overseas exhibitors were working with their local partners to showcase on the spot of FHC, that's why you can witness 15 international & regional pavilions from Belgium, Denmark, France, Spain, Germany, Italy, Austria, Canada, United States, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, South Africa, Brazil, Taiwan of China which were exhibiting leisure food, beverage, meat products, dairy products, beer, olive oil, condiments and other products to the audience, providing rich overseas product procurement and business cooperation resources for Chinese catering enterprises, imported food distributors and agents.

The reason that makes visitors indulging in FHC probably is the various events and competitions. More than 60 chic coffee shops have gathered together at FHC International Coffee and Food Festival, so that coffee aficionados can enjoy a bevy of coffee tastes from all over the world. Meanwhile, the FHC International Chocolate Art Festival and Happy Cheese Day also brought an amazing chocolate and cheese tasting tour for visitors. Other events and forums were also the unmissable parts for FHC 2021.

FHC 2022 will be another spectacle for hospitality, food & beverage industries. See you in November 8 – 10, 2022!

Follow us:Facebook @ FHC-Shanghai Global Food Trade Show LinkedIn @ FHC-Shanghai Global Food Trade Show

