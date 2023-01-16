Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 17 Gennaio 2023
comunicato stampa

Fiberstar, Inc. Launches New Organic Citrus Fibers for Food & Beverages

16 gennaio 2023 | 15.06
LETTURA: 2 minuti

RIVER FALLS, Wis., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiberstar, Inc., the leader of innovative citrus fibers launched a line of new organic citrus fibers – Citri-Fi® 400 series. These new citrus fibers are in response to the increasing demand for natural, sustainable and organic food ingredients. Market drivers fueling the uptick in demand include a growth in consumer health and wellness initiatives, limited availability of hydrocolloids due to supply chain challenges and increased visibility of sustainable business practices.

"We are thrilled to add these new organic citrus fibers to our portfolio," says President and CEO of Fiberstar, Inc. John Haen. "This organic product line extension taps into a new market which will garner additional sales growth for Fiberstar."

Like the flagship Citri-Fi 100 series, this new Citri-Fi 400 organic series is byproduct of the citrus juicing process. The fibrous composition of insoluble and soluble fiber, in the form of intact native pectin, provides water holding and emulsification properties with a pleasant mouthfeel. Because of the dual functionality, at less than 1% usage rate, Citri-Fi 400 improves the texture, stability and nutrition of a variety of food and beverages. These foods include bakery, dairy, processed meats, dressings, sauces and frozen foods in addition to plant-based foods like meat substitutes and dairy alternatives.

Citri-Fi 400 is USDA certified organic and certified as an organic source by the European Union. This upcycled organic citrus fiber series is non-GMO, non-allergenic, gluten-free and has no E-number. Labeling options include citrus fiber, dried citrus pulp or citrus flour.

Learn more by watching the following USDA Certified Organic Citrus Fiber video.

About Fiberstar, Inc.: Fiberstar, Inc. www.FiberstarIngredients.com is a privately held innovative biotechnology Company focused on enhancing food performance by manufacturing and marketing value-added, plant-based food ingredients. Its largest brand, Citri-Fi®, is a natural, high performing citrus fiber sustainably produced from citrus fruit. The physical process, which is free from chemical modifications, creates high water holding and clean emulsification properties which benefit meat, dairy, bakery, dressings, sauces, frozen food, beverages, pet food, dairy alternatives and meat substitutes. Citri-Fi is GRAS, non-allergenic, non-GMO Project certified and has no E-number. Headquartered in River Falls, Wisconsin with manufacturing in Florida and Wisconsin, Fiberstar sells products globally in over 65 countries.

Contact:Jennifer Stephensj.stephens@fiberstar.net 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/930996/Fiberstar_New_Slogan_Hi_Res_AI_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fiberstar-inc-launches-new-organic-citrus-fibers-for-food--beverages-301718499.html

