Field Agent Acquires SimpliField, Bringing Together the Best of Retail Auditing & Retail Performance Management

The acquisition creates the first end-to-end suite of solutions for helping companies identify, understand, and solve challenges with in-store operations worldwide

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. and PARIS, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Field Agent, the longtime leader in location-specific, store-level audits, insights and product-trial soluti ons, today announced the acquisition of SimpliField, a mobile-first, distributed-workforce management platform based in Paris, France. The goal of the transaction is to bring brands, retailers, and restaurants the tools to win at in-store retail by identifying, analyzing, and improving retail operations.

Field Agent harnesses a crowdsourced panel of over two million shoppers around the world to audit in-store prices, product availability, display compliance, and many more features within the store environment. Now, with the acquisition of SimpliField and its innovative, retail performance app, retailers and brands have the ability to both understand what's happening in the store through Field Agent, and to take action with in-store staff through SimpliField.

According to Rick West, Field Agent CEO and Co-Founder, the acquisition will combine the best of retail auditing with the best of retail performance management.

"SimpliField's vision for efficient, customer-focused retail operations is perfectly aligned with our roadmap for ever-evolving retail solutions and tools," West said. "With the acquisition, we're bringing together the power of the crowd with the extensive retail experience of both companies."

With combined revenues of over $20 million, a team of over 150 employees, and physical operations in 10 major global markets, Field Agent and SimpliField will now apply their joint expertise to helping companies across the retail industry improve operations, outperform competitors, and better serve shoppers.

"The net effect of the acquisition will be seen immediately," said SimpliField CEO and Co-Founder, Benjamin Zenou. "SimpliField will capitalize on Field Agent's deep knowledge of the North American market as we support their expansion in EMEA."

"Our current customers can supplement their teams by offloading simple tasks to the Field Agent crowd. It'll be a win–win for the client and the shopper alike," said Zenou.

With a reach of 400,000 retail locations across 65 countries, SimpliField's retail performance platform enables efficient and effective in-store operations. SimpliField's powerful communication system and analytics capabilities help companies improve teamwork, compliance, and performance at-retail. SimpliField's alerts, real-time communication, and data analytics empower brands and retailers to coordinate and monitor their remote stores and field teams globally.

The acquisition was supported by an investment from Five Elms Capital.

"We are excited to support the combination of two highly complementary companies who are transforming the way the retail sector operates in today's mobile-first environment," said Ryan Mandl of Five Elms Capital. "With their combined resources and strategy, we expect this acquisition to provide significant value and drive further innovation for existing customers."

Founded in 2010, Field Agent is a trusted provider of retail audits, ratings and reviews, shopper insights, and other crowdsourced, location-specific retail solutions. With a global panel of more than two million everyday shoppers, Field Agent offers full-service solutions as well as on-demand, self-serve solutions through the Plum retail-solutions marketplace.

SimpliField is a mobile-first platform for seamlessly managing remote stores and field teams. Founded in 2016, SimpliField's mobile technology helps companies boost revenue on average by 3% while reducing churn by 30% by coordinating, operating, and analyzing their distant retail operations and empowering brands, retailers, and restaurants to provide exceptional, in-store customer experiences at-scale.

Five Elms Capital is a leading growth investor in world-class software businesses that users love. Five Elms provides capital and resources to help companies accelerate growth and further cement their role as industry leaders. Five Elms maintains offices in North America and Europe and invests in the best software platforms globally. For more information, visit fiveelms.com

Point of ContactCory NelsonField Agent, Director of Marketing501-339-1752cory.nelson@fieldagent.net

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1925447/Field_Agent_simplifield_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/field-agent-acquires-simplifield-bringing-together-the-best-of-retail-auditing--retail-performance-management-301655239.html