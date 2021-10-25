Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 25 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 14:09
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:08 Giustizia, Caiazza (Penalisti): "Abolire abuso d'ufficio e assurdo reato traffico influenze illecite"

13:43 Covid oggi Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e numeri contagi regioni

13:39 Covid oggi Fvg, 71 contagi e 1 morto: bollettino 25 ottobre

13:34 Covid oggi Puglia, 82 contagi: bollettino 25 ottobre

13:29 Covid Veneto, Zaia: "Preoccupati per terza dose, vorremmo fare di più"

13:16 "Sinner, futuro da numero 1": i big azzurri incoronano Jannik

13:15 Spari contro auto a Tor Bella Monaca, indagano i pm della Dda

12:57 Mattarella: "Giovani si mettano in gioco"

12:53 Altroconsumo, come gestire i risparmi con pianificazione finanziaria

12:46 Morte Luca Attanasio, la moglie: "Mio marito non è stato protetto"

12:37 Rezza: "Covid sotto controllo solo con 90% copertura vaccino"

12:25 Pillola anti covid, Ema avvia revisione farmaco Merck

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

FIFA and Hisense jointly release announcement: Hisense to be the official sponsor of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

25 ottobre 2021 | 13.23
LETTURA: 2 minuti

QINGDAO, China, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced on October 20 that Hisense, a global technology leader, will be the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. He said, "With Hisense's premium products and cutting-edge technologies, we expect to jointly create an immersive and unforgettable football viewing experience for fans worldwide via technological innovation." By successively sponsoring the Europe and World Cups, Hisense has stood out as the only Chinese company to sponsor world-class events for four years in a row.

Major global sports events have always provided an unprecedented opportunity for the demonstration and promotion of disruptive display and broadcasting technologies. In April 2017, for the first time, Hisense and FIFA formed a partnership, whereby FIFA appointed Hisense to broadcast the sports events live and develop advanced display products. The viewing experience was significantly enhanced for football fans worldwide with the roll out of Hisense's official World Cup TV, a unit that had been customized through the application of a number of advanced technologies, including Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation (MEMC), the sports mode, facial recognition to identify football players, and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered interactive image search. "FIFA and Hisense will join forces to create a more immersive viewing experience for fans worldwide through technology and innovation," stated Mr. Infantino.

FIFA and Hisense had already collaborated during the 2018 Russia World Cup. They will work even more closely during the 2022 World Cup in an effort that will involve more products and stakeholders than had been the case during the event in Russia. "FIFA understands that Hisense has always attached great importance to energy conservation, environmental protection and sustainable recycling, an ongoing commitment which is fully reflected in its research and development, production, sales and recycling of products as the two entities continue deepening the collaboration," indicated Mr. Infantino. "The laser TV developed by Hisense reduces power consumption by more than 50 per cent compared with traditional LCD TVs, a factor that will have a significant impact on consumers' buying decisions."

"We are about one year away from hosting the 2022 Qatar World Cup, an event which is expected to deliver an unforgettable experience for both the host country and football fans everywhere," added Mr. Infantino. FIFA has been committed to promoting the advancement of science and technology through the power of football so as to exert a positive influence on society. With the support of Hisense, the Qatar World Cup expects to create a visual feast that will be remembered as a truly iconic sports event.

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1666836/image_1.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1666837/image_2.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1666838/image_3.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT ICT Arredamento_E_Design Arredamento_E_Design Altro Sport Sport Economia_E_Finanza release announcement FIFA World Cup Qatar FIFA Coppa del Mondo
Vedi anche
News to go
Halloween, sequestrati oltre 1,5 mln giocattoli e addobbi pericolosi
News to go
Ancora maltempo al Sud, allerta per pioggia e temporali
News to go
Napoli, sgominato nuovo clan di Castellammare di Stabia
News to go
Covid Italia, bollettino 24 ottobre
News to go
Baldwin spara sul set, "proiettili veri usati per gioco da troupe"
News to go
Ambiente, sì italiani a eolico e fotovoltaico vicino casa
News to go
MotoGp, Quartararo è campione del mondo
News to go
Pasta, in 10 anni consumi raddoppiati
News to go
Covid Gb, "Johnson si prepara a Piano B"
News to go
Green pass, Usb: sciopero dei portuali di Genova il 25 e 26 ottobre
News to go
Covid Italia, i dati del bollettino
News to go
Reggio Emilia, cittadinanza onoraria a Liliana Segre
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza