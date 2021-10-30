Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 30 Ottobre 2021
comunicato stampa

FII Institute and Leading Global Academic Institutions Impact on Humanity

30 ottobre 2021 | 15.14
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute, a global non-profit foundation with one agenda: Impact on Humanity, has today announced projects with world-class universities and academic publisher Springer Nature to make an impact on humanity.

The FII Institute has partnered with world-class universities Mohammed VI Polytechnic University, HEC-Paris and leading science journal Nature. It has also pledged significant support to clean energy research being undertaken at Stanford's Precourt Institute for Energy.

The announcements came during the second day of the FII 5th Anniversary taking place in the Riyadh this week. As a global nonprofit foundation, these relationships will support the work of the FII Institute to make an impact in five areas: AI, Robotics, Education, Healthcare, and Sustainability.

FII Institute CEO Richard Attias said the institute is delighted to welcome the latest group of academics to the THINK pillar of the FII Institute.

"The academic quality of these institutions reinforces the FII Institute's mandate to be a truly global catalyst for change.  We are proud to have secured such high-profile educational agreements that will cover a hugely diverse range of research from ways to achieve zero net carbon goals to harnessing the power of AI and new research into the concepts behind the circular economy, which will make an impact on humanity."

Discussions, debates and presentations at the current FII revolve around investments that will create the greatest benefits for humanity, as multiple sectors witness a renaissance in the post-COVID era. The platform brings together world leaders, experts, innovators, and media in a global forum to explore pioneering solutions addressing society's challenges and propel action towards their realization.

President of the Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (UM6P), Hicham El Habti said he is "looking forward to seeing UM6P and FII continuing to join efforts towards making an impact through daring, experimenting and disrupting. I am confident that this collaboration will allow us to achieve the mutual goals of being impact generators through innovative research, capability building, education and investing in and for the future."

Dean of HEC-Paris in Qatar, Pablo Martin de Holan said "We are delighted to work with FII to advance understanding of how to reconcile business models with the circular economy.  HEC Paris is committed to creating actionable knowledge that will contribute to the solution of the global challenges of our time and help train the women and men who will lead the massive transformations that are required for a better, more sustainable, and more just world for us and future."

Director of Stanford's Precourt Institute for Energy and Professor of Materials Science and Engineering, Yi Cui, said he was grateful for the generous support from the FII Institute and the contribution to the clean energy research at Stanford.

Chief Publishing and Solutions Officer of Springer Nature, Steven Inchcoombe, said: "through this partnership we aim to provide the research community and key decision makers with information they can use to accelerate solutions to key societal challenges."

About FII Institute  

FII Institute is a global nonprofit foundation with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Committed to ESG principles, we foster the brightest minds and transform ideas into real-world solutions in five focus areas: AI and Robotics, Education, Healthcare and Sustainability. 

We are in the right place at the right time – when decision makers, investors and an engaged generation of youth come together in aspiration, energized and ready for change. We harness that energy into three pillars – THINK, XCHANGE, ACT – and invest in the innovations that make a difference globally.

fii-institute.org 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1674544/FII.jpg

