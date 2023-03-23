Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 23 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 15:40
15:25 Caro energia, Giorgetti: "In arrivo decreto emergenza"

15:18 Trump, l'arresto e il carcere: le foto virtuali ingannano - Guarda

15:18 Salario minimo, Pd: "Lavoriamo a testo comune opposizioni"

14:54 Covid, Bassetti: "Variante Arturo? Tema da social e bar"

14:12 Italia-Inghilterra, dove vederla in tv e streaming

14:01 Digitale, Sottosegretario Butti: "Bene testo su pirateria, è progresso importante"

13:51 Carceri, Pd blocca approdo in aula pdl detenute madri: "Destra ha stravolto testo"

13:42 Bank of England rialza tassi di 25 punti, inflazione troppo alta

13:19 L'appello del Nobel Parisi: "Nelle scuole più laboratori scientifici"

13:00 Invalidità civile e invio documentazione, procedura online semplificata

12:49 Ucraina, Medvedev: "Arresto Putin sarebbe dichiarazione di guerra"

12:32 Cospito, il medico: "Crisi cardiaca poteva essere fatale"

comunicato stampa

FII Institute Announces Featured Speakers for Global PRIORITY Summit in Miami

23 marzo 2023 | 13.58
LETTURA: 3 minuti

The speakers represent a diverse and highly motivated group chosen to address the world's most pressing problems.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute has announced the confirmed speakers at the Global PRIORITY Summit who will discuss humanity's most pressing issues in our evolving world. Taking place at the famed Faena Hotel in Miami Beach on March 30th & 31st, 2023, the summit is held in partnership with the Mayor of the City of Miami, Francis X. Suarez.

 

The one-and-a-half day summit will include over 25 panels moderated by leaders such as Dina Powell McCormick, Global Head of Sovereign Institutional Business & Sustainability & Inclusive Growth for Goldman Sachs; Zain Asher, Anchor at CNN; and John Yearwood, Editorial Director of Diversity & Culture at Politico.

The headlining panels on the first day include a discussion on Silicon Valley Bank's collapse with former U.S. Secretary of the Treasury, Steven Mnuchin; the rise of "learning poverty" around the world following the pandemic with Gitanjali Rao, TIME Magazine's First Kid of the Year; and building a remarkable career trajectory after sports with Alex Rodriguez, Baseball legend.

As for the second day, attendees will hear from leading space experts on 2023 being a promising year for space exploration. Other featured panels include a discussion on Peace to Prosperity with Affinity Partner CEO Jared Kushner; globalization's hand in accelerating cybercrimes with Manuel Medina, Managing Partner at Medina Capital; and The Business of Sport with Greg Norman, CEO & Commissioner of LIV Golf.

"We're bringing together thought leaders across a variety of industries as a way to open our eyes to the challenges different segments of our world face," says Richard Attias, CEO of the FII Institute. "The Global PRIORITY Summit supports our mission to not only convene and collaborate with change makers, but also to create a real difference in our tomorrow through investment, moral support and uplifting the voices of the brilliant minds creating it."

Prominent speakers at the event include:

For a complete program of FII Institute's Global PRIORITY Summit visit: Link

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2039182/Future_Investment_Initiative_Institute_1.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1811613/FII_Institute_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fii-institute-announces-featured-speakers-for-global-priority-summit-in-miami-301779861.html

