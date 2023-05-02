Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 03 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 00:05
comunicato stampa

FII Institute Makes Several Impactful Announcements at the Global PRIORITY Summit in Miami

02 maggio 2023 | 16.26
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute announces the launch of its 2023 Global PRIORITY Report and accompanying PRIORITY Tracker, four special advisors, and plans to host its Global PRIORITY Summit in Miami in 2024.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute announced the forthcoming release of the 2023 PRIORITY Report at its Global PRIORITY Summit in Miami. Building on the overwhelming success of last year's PRIORITY Report, this year's comprehensive and insightful publication will be based on an extensive survey of over 50,000 individuals from more than 20 countries worldwide, providing a truly global perspective to delve deeper into the most pressing concerns faced by the population.

 

 

To further empower data-driven decision-making, the 2023 PRIORITY Report will be accompanied by the PRIORITY Tracker, an interactive dashboard designed for leaders and policymakers to visualize and interpret the global priorities of citizens around the world. 

FII Institute's CEO, Richard Attias highlighted, "the FII Institute's mission is simple: humanity. Our PRIORITY is people. Giving decision makers access to these resources will create a tangible, positive impact on humanity."

An additional announcement out of FII Institute is the addition of four new special advisors joining the think tank as the organization builds momentum towards change and pursues thought leadership in the service of humanity. These pioneers include the following: in the field of Space, Hélène Huby, who is the only woman in the world to run a spaceship company as the Co-Founder and CEO of the Exploration Company; in the field of Energy, Professor Yi Cui, Director for Stanford Precourt Institute for Energy; in the field of Oceans, Carlos Duarte, a Distinguished Professor at KAUST and Executive Director of the G20 Global Coral Research; and lastly, in the area of Education, Anshuman Mishra, founder of MPH Holdings and developer of innovative e-learning and digital education platforms.

Lastly, the FII Institute announced that due to the overwhelming success of its 2023 PRIORITY Summit, it will be hosting another PRIORITY Summit back in Miami in 2024.

About FII InstituteTHE FUTURE INVESTMENT INITIATIVE (FII) INSTITUTE is a new global nonprofit foundation with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Global and inclusive, we foster great minds from around the world and turn ideas into real-world solutions in four critical areas: Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics, Education, Healthcare and Sustainability.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1822531/3494427/FII_Institute_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fii-institute-makes-several-impactful-announcements-at-the-global-priority-summit-in-miami-301813333.html

