Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 20 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 21:41
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:17 Governo, Meloni punta a lista ministri 'chiusa': Tajani 'resiste' agli Esteri

20:57 Caro energia, Draghi a Bruxelles: "Conclusioni summit non sono equilibrate"

20:42 Consultazioni, Letta: "Berlusconi e applausi Forza Italia vulnus gravissimo"

20:18 Consultazioni, "domani al Colle parla Meloni"

20:05 Ucraina, scoperta fossa comune a Lyman con 146 corpi

19:34 Manchester United punisce Cristiano Ronaldo: niente convocazione per il Chelsea

19:25 Covid, Lega presenta proposta legge per Commissione inchiesta

19:04 Consultazioni, Conte: "Forte perplessità su affidare Farnesina a esponente Forza Italia"

18:50 Russia su arrestato a Malpensa: "Da Usa caccia ai russi, ci sarà risposta ad atti ostili"

18:48 Russia, Putin tra i soldati: prova il fucile e spara - Video

18:39 Caro energia, Scholz: "Discutiamo di prezzo gas, ma non vogliamo restare senza"

17:53 Governo, Ucraina: "Berlusconi sotto effetto vodka, Meloni leader vera"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

FII Institute Partners with Global Leaders at Visionary Riyadh Conference

20 ottobre 2022 | 19.18
LETTURA: 2 minuti

RIYADH, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute today announced key strategic partnerships with some of the world's best-known organizations and companies ahead of its biggest ever flagship event, FII 6th Edition, taking place this month in Riyadh.

The list of partners includes major global and regional players, such as HSBC, BNY Mellon, Soft Bank, Reliance and Standard Chartered, which will join and contribute to the discussions at this year's conference.

Representatives from partner organizations will be involved in vital conversations such as the future of global energy; the perspective of changemakers on the new global order; the meta-industrial revolution; saving the oceans; and designing cities for the future. Partners will also be moderating sessions with world visionaries including panels of Nobel Laureates, and plenaries on the future of venture capitalism and women in global leadership roles.

FII Institute convenes leaders from business, investment, government, NGOs and beyond, to explore the vital economic, political and social trends and challenges of our age. The Institute's partners are contributing throughout the three-day event in plenary dialogues, augmented technology rooms, emerging trend workshops, global virtual hubs, marketplace debates, and leadership masterclasses.

Richard Attias, CEO of the FII Institute, commented, "We are welcoming strategic partners from some of the largest and greatest organizations across the globe to join us in vital and urgent conversations to shape the New Global Order. Our partners come from a range of different industries and countries, helping us to shape a vision that is all-encompassing and inclusive for all."

As part of these partnerships, FII will welcome a range of leaders from government and the private sector to speak at the three-day event, including:

In addition, the FII institute is partnering with Saudi National Bank and the Royal Commission for Riyadh City.

The FII 6th Edition will be taking place from the 25-27 October in Riyadh under the theme of 'Investing in Humanity: Enabling a New Global Order'.

NOTES TO EDITORS

The event factsheet can be found here.

About FII Institute

The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute is a new global nonprofit foundation with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Global, inclusive and committed to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles, we foster great minds from around the world and turn ideas into real-world solutions in five critical areas: Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics, Education, Healthcare and Sustainability.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1926284/FII_Institute.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fii-institute-partners-with-global-leaders-at-visionary-riyadh-conference-301655279.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN10041 en US Economia_E_Finanza Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza flagship event taking place this month in Riyadh with Global Leaders at Visionary Riyadh Conference Riad
Vedi anche
News to go
Mafia, confiscati beni per 50 milioni
News to go
Ucraina, le accuse di Zakharova a Ue
News to go
Gb, Liz Truss si è dimessa
News to go
Meloni: "Europa e atlantismo, chi non li condivide è fuori da governo"
News to go
Crollo Aula magna università Cagliari, sequestrati documenti interventi eseguiti
News to go
Caro bollette, addio al sollecito: come funziona adesso
News to go
Governo, oggi le consultazioni al Quirinale
News to go
Ucraina, elettricità razionata in tutto il Paese
News to go
Caltanissetta, truffa sul Bonus cultura: sanzioni per 360 beneficiari
News to go
New York invasa dai topi, mai così tanti
News to go
Clima, "agricoltura e turismo settori più colpiti dai cambiamenti"
News to go
Ucraina, Putin introduce legge marziale nelle 4 regioni annesse
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza