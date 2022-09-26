Cerca nel sito
 
22:23 Brasile, pugnalato a morte sostenitore di Lula

21:59 Elezioni 2022, 23 seggi proporzionali alla Lega: Bossi non rieletto

21:38 Elezioni 2022, Boldrini rieletta: "Congresso Pd non sia scontro su nomi"

21:26 Albert Bourla, numero uno Pfizer di nuovo positivo al Covid

21:02 Elezioni 2022, Casini tra veterani undicesima legislatura

21:00 Pd, Letta resta da 'traghettatore': si va a congresso ma sì o no a Conte divide

20:37 Putin concede la cittadinanza a Snowden

20:35 Elezioni 2022, centrodestra lavora a squadra di governo: i nomi

20:02 Elezioni 2022, al centrodestra 235 deputati e 112 senatori

19:50 Spazio, impatto fra la sonda Dart della Nasa e l'asteroide Dimorphos

19:33 Salvini: "Pensiamo al governo". Ma base raccoglie firme per congresso

18:39 Si svuotano i magazzini e mancano le materie prime per gli accessoristi della nautica

comunicato stampa

FII Institute reveals the world's top priority is the rising cost of living

26 settembre 2022 | 13.57
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Results of global survey revealed at major PRIORITY summit in New York City

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A global survey of 130,000 citizens from 13 countries was conducted by the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute, in partnership with market research leader Ipsos. It has revealed that the top priority concerning most people is the rising cost of living.

 

 

This is more than those worried about poverty and social inequalities (2nd), unemployment (3rd), global warming (7th) or Covid-19 (8th).

The survey further revealed that while citizens of high income and African countries have a negative outlook about their personal and their country's futures, citizens of emerging Asian countries including China, India and Saudi Arabia, are much more optimistic.

The survey results were unveiled at FII Institute's PIORITY Summit in New York City the 22nd of September 2022 alongside UNGA week, which hosted leading speakers from around the globe to discuss pressing issues and find solutions to help world leaders address the priorities of their citizens. Speakers included: HE Yasir Al Rumayyan, chairman of the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, HE Dasho Tshering Tabgay, former prime minister of Bhutan, and HE Helle Thorning-Schmidt, former prime minister of Denmark.

Richard Attias, CEO of the FII Institute, said, "This is a landmark survey that should ring alarm bells for governments all over the world. These results show that citizens everywhere are very concerned with the increasing costs of living. We are giving them the roadmap to address these concerns.

"Our mission at the FII Institute is to identify global challenges facing humanity and to find practical solutions to help leaders and decision-makers to address them. That is why we have held this keynote PRIORITY summit in New York during the week that the United Nations General Assembly is meeting."

The FII Institute commissioned the survey with an objective to identify the top priority of individuals across a broad range of demographics. The survey results were discussed at the summit by leading experts who emphasized the need for global action to meet people's top priority.  

Next month, the FII Institute will be hosting its flagship event, the Future Investment Initiative, in Riyadh from 25-27 October. More than 300 speakers and 5,000 delegates are expected to participate in the event.

NOTES TO EDITORS

Details of the survey can be found at: https://fii-institute.org/pillars/think/#priority-report

About FII Institute

The FII Institute is a global non-profit organisation with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Launched in 2019, the Institute has published various reports, hosted many international platforms, and launched several initiatives and projects to create a more sustainable future for humanity.

In addition, the FII Institute is committed to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles, fostering the brightest minds and transforming ideas into real-world solutions in five focus areas: Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, Education, Healthcare and Sustainability.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1811613/FII_Institute_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fii-institute-reveals-the-worlds-top-priority-is-the-rising-cost-of-living-301632963.html

