Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 06 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 23:18
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:24 Russia, manager morto dopo arresto per corruzione

23:02 Decreto Siccità 2023, c'è l'ok del Cdm: cosa prevede

22:05 Ragusa, a giugno torna 'A Tutto Volume'

20:56 Superenalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 6 aprile 2023

20:49 Oristano, maestra sospesa per aver fatto pregare bambini in classe

20:43 Famiglia Borsellino: "Prima sentenza che conferma partecipazione corpi Stato a strage"

20:30 Francia, centinaia di migliaia in piazza contro riforma pensioni: 13 aprile nuova mobilitazione

20:23 Decreto Pa, oltre 2mila assunzioni per forze sicurezza

19:50 Alle terme di Diocleziano 'Acqua nell’arte e arte dell’acqua - Fontane e nasoni di Roma'

19:50 Acqua, Palermo (Acea): "Importante la gestione di questo tema con tecnologia"

19:47 Berlusconi, Salvini gli manda sms e il Cav lo chiama: "La telefonata più bella"

19:16 Berlusconi ricoverato, il messaggio del Monza - Video

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

FII Institute's Global PRIORITY Summit Closes with Another Round of Unexpected Conversations To Shape the New Global Order

06 aprile 2023 | 22.09
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The second day of FII Institute's Global PRIORITY Summit was a continuation of unexpected conversations as the over 700 delegates heard from brilliant minds across industries on creating a roadmap for the future.

MIAMI, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FII Institute's Global PRIORITY Summit in Miami closed with disruptive and unexpected conversations on peace and prosperity, upcoming big ideas for investments, AI ethics and risks, space as a new superpower, trust in the media - and hope. 

 

 

The summit's over 700 delegates crowded the plenary for talks on geopolitical affairs as Jared Kushner took the stage with Brian Hook to discuss his ideas for making a way forward through peace and prosperity in this new global order and Dr. John Chipman of IISS set the backdrop with a 360-degree geopolitical review.

The surprising conversations did not stop there. Moderated by Adam Neumann, founder of WeWork and Flow, the two tycoons of venture capital – Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz – discussed leveraging technology for the severe global housing shortage. Shervin Pishevar hosted Dr. Alan Baratz and John Quinn to share timely insights into the future and risks of AI. Nicolas Gaume interviewed brilliant pioneers Hélène Huby, Alan Pellegrini, and Jane Poynter to learn more about how humanity can harness space as a new frontier. Finally, Semaphore and former Bloomberg Media CEO, Justin B. Smith, hosted Faisal J. Abbas to ask about what might be done to mitigate the alarming dip in the trust of media.

These conversations were a continuation of the previous day's unpredictable discussions with titans of industry like Stephen Wynn and Nelson Peltz, who highlighted the power of using business and investment to shape the world as we know it.

Richard Attias, CEO of FII Institute, announced the not-for-profit think tank's membership program which will show the commitment of its members to impacting humanity and accessing world leaders to create a roadmap to do so.

Tony Robbins closed the event on its second day with the themes of hope and momentum, encouraging the in-person and virtual attendees to harness the value of the summit by taking a step forward because, "everything is impossible until somebody does it and this room is filled with doers."

The FII Institute's Global Priority Summit will be returning to Miami in March 2024 and looks forward to continuing the dialogue across its platforms.

About FII Institute

THE FUTURE INVESTMENT INITIATIVE (FII) INSTITUTE is a new global nonprofit foundation with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Global and inclusive, we foster great minds from around the world and turn ideas into real-world solutions and actions in five critical areas: Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics, Education, Healthcare and Sustainability.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2048204/Future_Investment_Initiative_Institute.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1811613/FII_Institute_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fii-institutes-global-priority-summit-closes-with-another-round-of-unexpected-conversations-to-shape-the-new-global-order-301792149.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN62645 en US ICT Altro Politica_E_PA Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Politica_E_PA Ambiente Unexpected Conversations to Shape second day unexpected conversations as day
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Macron a Pechino: "Conto su Cina per ricondurre Russia a ragione"
News to go
Papa Francesco, impegni ripresi a pieno ritmo: oggi Messa del Crisma e lavanda dei piedi
News to go
Case green, attivo bonus con detrazione Irpef 50%
News to go
Terremoto L'Aquila, Mattarella: "Impegno a completare ricostruzione"
News to go
Strage via D'Amelio, "non è stata Cosa nostra a fare sparire agenda rossa Borsellino"
News to go
Esodo di Pasqua 2023, le previsioni del traffico
News to go
Consumi, Istat: cala potere d'acquisto delle famiglie
News to go
Uefa, Ceferin confermato presidente fino al 2027
News to go
Italia-Spagna, Meloni: "Rafforzare partenariato strategico"
News to go
Droga nascosta nei pneumatici, un arresto al traforo Frejus
News to go
Trump: "Mio unico crimine è stato difendere la nostra nazione"
News to go
Renzi direttore Riformista: "Una sfida affascinante"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza