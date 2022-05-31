Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 31 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 15:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:58 Letta contro Salvini: "Dia risposte su suoi legami con la Russia"

14:58 Chi è Martina Trevisan, azzurra in semifinale al Roland Garros 2022

14:30 Roland Garros 2022, Trevisan in semifinale singolare femminile

14:26 Jeff Beck con Johnny Depp in concerto

14:21 Nazionale basket, coach Sacchetti non è più il ct

13:55 Nato, Erdogan: "Rischi per sicurezza da ingresso Svezia e Finlandia

13:40 Mascherine al chiuso in Italia, Ricciardi: "Stop si può ma non su mezzi e in ospedale"

13:39 Alfredino Rampi, tomba profanata: "Genitori feriti ancora una volta"

13:30 Sole 24 Ore, ex direttore Napoletano condannato a 2 anni e 6 mesi

13:25 G7, Accademie scientifiche: "Fate presto su clima, energia e pandemie"

13:10 Mercato Juve, Kostic vicino: cifre e news

13:05 esclusivo Sara Pinna: "Ho chiesto da subito scusa anche al padre del bimbo, ma i social non hanno mollato l'osso'

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Filterlex Medical Announces Positive Results from A First-In-Human Study for the CAPTIS® Full-Body Embolic Protection Device

31 maggio 2022 | 14.55
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Cardiovascular data presented at EuroPCR 2022 demonstrates successful device performance during a TAVR procedure with no complications. 

CAESAREA, Israel, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Filterlex Medical Ltd., a cardiovascular medical device startup, announced today results from a first-in-human (FIH) study demonstrating the safety, feasibility, and performance of the CAPTIS device. CAPTIS is a next-generation, full-body embolic protection device that reduces risk of stroke and other complications during left-heart procedures when embolic particles are released into the bloodstream.

Study data was presented at EuroPCR 2022 conferenceby Prof. Ran Kornowski, Director of the Cardiology Center at Rabin Medical Center in Israel.

The trial was a prospective, single-arm study involving 20 patients who underwent a successful Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) procedure while using the CAPTIS embolic protection device.

Key outcomes:

The easily-deployed CAPTIS device is securely positioned in the aorta, protecting its surface, while facilitating a seamless TAVR procedure, without additional arterial access.

Prof. Haim Danenberg, Head of Interventional Cardiology at Wolfson Medical Center and the study principal investigator said, "Safe and effective brain protection in percutaneous heart procedures is a true unmet need - I am very impressed with the promising CAPTIS technology. Filterlex has developed an innovative solution that protects TAVR patients' brain and kidneys."

Prof. Ran Kornowski added, "I'm excited about the successful results in the FIH study and look forward to being part of future CAPTIS research."

Sigal Eli, Filterlex Medical Co-founder and CEO added: "We are extremely encouraged by the study and will continue to build robust clinical evidence around the CAPTIS embolic protection device to support its use in TAVR."

About FilterlexFilterlex Medical Ltd. is a cardiovascular medical device startup developing CAPTIS®, a full-body embolic protection device. In 2016, Filterlex joined Alon MedTech Ventures incubator, owned by Dr. Shimon Eckhouse, a leading entrepreneur and investor. The company's founders have vast clinical knowledge and extensive experience in medical device development, commercialization, and marketing. For more information: www.filterlex.com.

This project has received funding from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under grant agreement No 881076. 

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1829147/Filterlex_CAPTIS.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia device apparecchio elettronico demonstrates successful device performance during Full Body Embolic Protection
Vedi anche
News to go
Obbligo mascherine e Green pass, le novità
News to go
Bonus sicurezza 2022, cos'è e come funziona
News to go
Palermo, sconti Imu e Tari ad amici e parenti: nei guai dipendente comunale
News to go
Petrolio russo, intesa su embargo al vertice Ue
News to go
Covid, Costa: "A ottobre vaccino aggiornato, verso richiamo annuale"
News to go
Falsi referti screening cancro, arrestata dirigente Asl Roma 6
Samuele Bersani sull'autobus, il coro dei passeggeri per il cantante - Video
News
Migranti in Italia, i dati da gennaio 2022
News to go
In Italia cresce il numero di fumatori
News to go
Fondo sanitario, De Luca: "No unanimità, Campania non accetta rapina"
News to go
Rifiuti industriali,"export costa un miliardo ogni anno all'Italia"
News to go
Migranti, Gabrielli: "18.800 persone giunte da inizio anno"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza