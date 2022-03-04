Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 04 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 11:02
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:36 Covid oggi Toscana, 2.751 contagi: bollettino 4 marzo

10:33 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Kiev: "Oltre 9mila i soldati russi morti"

10:26 Guerra Ucraina e profughi, non solo Covid: "Rischio epidemie, dare vaccini routine"

10:22 Ucraina, Arianespace sospende i lanci spaziali con Soyuz russa

10:14 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Stoltenberg: "Nato non cerca conflitto con Mosca"

10:05 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Draghi: "Attacco scellerato a Zaporizhzhia"

09:43 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, attacco centrale nucleare: "Rischio nuova Chernobyl"

09:41 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, "Zelensky scampato a tre tentati omicidi"

09:31 Carburanti, rialzi non si fermano: prezzi da record

09:30 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, senatore Usa: "Uccidere Putin unica soluzione"

09:21 Covid oggi Italia, dati ancora in calo: giù incidenza e Rt

09:16 Ucraina, allarme Associazione Intelligenza Artificiale: "Mettere al bando 'killer robot'"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Financially strong partner supports sustainable commitment: Sheikh Falah bin Zayed Al Nahyan invests in Plambeck Emirates

04 marzo 2022 | 11.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CUXHAVEN, Germany, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The joint venture "Plambeck Emirates Global Renewable Energies LLC," founded in 2011 with headquarters in Abu Dhabi, with the participation of the Abu Dhabi royal family and the holding company of the Cuxhaven-based entrepreneur Norbert Plambeck, has received a strong capital boost with the arrival of Sheikh Falah bin Zayed Al Nahyan as a co-partner.

- Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) -

As a successful project developer, the Cuxhaven-based entrepreneur Norbert Plambeck stands for sustainable projects with a total investment volume of more than EUR 10 billion. With the foundation of Plambeck Emirates Global Renewable Energies LLC in Abu Dhabi in 2011, he brought together German know-how and Arab financial strength. The company's goal is to invest in sustainable projects in Arab and African countries as well as other regions of the world, thus creating infrastructure and jobs locally, and providing the countries with the conditions for a better future. Now, Norbert Plambeck and his son Norman Plambeck, who heads the Abu Dhabi office, are pleased to announce the arrival of Sheikh Falah bin Zayed Al Nahyan as a co-partner in Plambeck Emirates Global Renewable Energies LLC.

Plambeck – Pioneer in Sustainability

Norbert Plambeck is considered one of the pioneers of Germany's wind energy industry. With Plambeck Neue Energien (PNE AG), he brought the world's first company specialising in the expansion of wind energy to the German stock exchange as early as 1998, followed by the IPO of a Plambeck subsidiary in the solar sector in 2006. In 2016, the entrepreneur acquired a derelict port site in his hometown of Cuxhaven, the Altes Fischereihafen (Old Fishing Port), which was built 100 years ago. This site, which is in the heart of Cuxhaven and is one of the major tourist locations on the German coast, is to be turned into a highlight and unique showcase for sustainable tourism with planned investments worth EUR 300 million. Renewable energy, modern mobility concepts and a "Future Academy for Tourism Studies" are just a few keywords from the overall concept. The knowledge gained from this district development will be used in further tourism projects.

Numerous Projects – One Common Goal

"All of our various projects and activities have always pursued one common goal – to make the world a little better. We are therefore all the more pleased that Sheikh Falah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, represented by H.E. Louai Mohamed Ali, has made the commitment to become a co-partner in Plambeck Emirates Global Renewable Energies LLC. With a combination of German know-how and Arab capital power, we are in a position to give new clout to sustainable investments all over the world," comments Norbert Plambeck with satisfaction.

Contact:media consulta International Holding AGAudrey Miesera.mieser@mcgroup.com+49-30/ 65 000 384

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Ambiente Ambiente Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza supports sustainable commitment royal family as a co partner holding company
Vedi anche
News to go
Obesità infantile, Italia quarta in Europa
News to go
Microplastiche, nel Mediterraneo la più alta concentrazione
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Mattarella chiede al Mef di ridurre suo assegno personale
Mahmood in concerto a Expo Dubai: "No war, support Ukraina!" - Video
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, tank russi in fiamme - Video
Sottosegretario Ascani a Adnkronos Live - L'intervista
News to go
Paralimpiadi Pechino, esclusi atleti Russia e Bielorussia
News to go
Trasporto ferroviario Italia, ok Ue a sostegno da 687 milioni
News to go
Allerta meteo Australia, evacuati in 200mila
News to go
Covid Ue, mappa Ecdc: Europa resta quasi tutta in rosso
News to go
Foggia, pescatori costretti a pagare pizzo con sacchi di vongole
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza