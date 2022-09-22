Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 22 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 12:06
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:01 Ucraina, Medvedev: "Anche armi nucleari per difendere territori annessi"

11:36 Nuove sanzioni Russia, dove e come si può colpire ancora Mosca

11:34 Sanzioni Russia, Orban: "Ue le revochi entro fine anno"

11:00 Zaporizhzhia, Aiea: "Negoziati tra Kiev e Mosca per sicurezza centrale"

10:48 Sanzioni Russia, Borrell: "Certo di ok unanime Ue"

10:39 Spondilite anchilosante, ok Aifa al rimborso del primo Jaki orale

10:39 Terremoto oggi Catania, scosse magnitudo 2.5 e 3.6

10:37 Covid oggi Toscana, 1.045 contagi e 10 morti: bollettini 22 settembre

10:35 Sanità, mobbing e demansionamento: ricorso contro l'ospedale Sant'Andrea

10:27 Al via il 62esimo Salone Nautico Internazionale di Genova

10:26 Elisa live in stato di grazia: standing e balli alla Cavea di Roma

10:20 Covid Italia, si inverte curva contagi: +11,3% in ultimi 7 giorni

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Finax: Pan-European Pension Product is now available in the first EU country

22 settembre 2022 | 12.05
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The European pension is now available to clients in Slovakia. It has a strict fee cap, is portable, and is bound by European legislation. Slovak fintech broker Finax is the first European company that became licensed to offer it.

All residents of the European Union can open a pan-European Personal Pension Product (PEPP). It is not tied to employment or the place of work. Its goal is to provide the saver with an old-age income supplementing the state pension. Savers can transfer this voluntary savings scheme to another country when they change their place of residence. The maximum fee is 1% of the assets under management per annum.

Banks, credit institutions, insurance companies, securities dealers, investment companies, asset management companies are among the institutions eligible to provide PEPP. To get authorized, they must use complex mathematical models to demonstrate the riskiness and potential appreciation of the client's savings.

The first provider to complete that is Finax, a Slovak online securities dealer also operating in the Polish, Croatian, Czech and Hungarian markets. It founded its robo-advisory platform in 2018 as one of the first fintech start-ups in Central Europe and currently manages €350 million of assets for 40,000 clients. Finax provides registration via a mobile app using the latest facial biometrics technology.

Since Slovakia adopted the legislation necessary to introduce PEPP in early 2022, Finax can now provide it to local clients.

"Starting today, Slovaks are the first in Europe who can increase their pension savings through the new European pension product. We have something to be proud of – a promising Slovak company that succeeded in bringing PEPP into practice and appreciating citizens' money in a safe way," says Minister of Labour, Social Affairs and Family of the Slovak Republic Milan Krajniak.

The national authorities and the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) will supervise the PEPP, bringing a form of legislative certainty, as uniform rules make it independent from political decisions by individual governments.

"We seek to offer PEPP primarily to multinational companies and young people with job mobility across the EU. Thanks to the associated tax and levy incentives, PEPP will become our key product in several countries, also helping us to settle in new markets", adds Juraj Hrbatý, CEO of Finax.

Information: www.europeanpension.eu

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/finax-pan-european-pension-product-is-now-available-in-the-first-eu-country-301630833.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Altro Arredamento_E_Design ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza European pension first European company it has offer it
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Ue: presto nuove sanzioni contro Russia
News to go
Russia, 007 Gb: per mobilitazione riservisti ci vorranno mesi
News to go
Angela Merkel, nel 2024 in libreria le 'memorie politiche'
News to go
Dalla Cina una mascherina che rileva i virus
News to go
Caro Energia, Assoutenti lancia 'choc dei consumi'
News to go
Meteo, arriva l'autunno sull'Italia
News to go
Iran, quinto giorno di proteste di piazza per morte Mahsa Amini
News to go
Ucraina, Casa Bianca: "Retorica nucleare Putin irresponsabile"
News to go
Inizio autunno con sole e caldo ma nel weekend cambia tutto
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Putin minaccia Occidente
News to go
Enna, truffa e falso: 13 arresti e sequestri per oltre tre milioni
News to go
Iran, proteste per morte Mahsa Amini: uccisa perché indossava male velo
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza