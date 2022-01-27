Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 27 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 16:36
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:39 Rapimento Moro, volantino Br venduto per 32.760 euro

16:39 Covid oggi Emilia Romagna, 16.142 contagi e 48 morti: bollettino 27 gennaio

16:36 Covid oggi Italia, Bassetti: "Da 2 mesi niente morti nel mio reparto"

16:26 Covid oggi Vda, 326 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 27 gennaio

16:25 Barilla, per il suo 145° anniversario nuovo logo e confezione più sostenibile

16:19 Covid oggi Campania, 12.135 contagi e 17 morti: bollettino 27 gennaio

16:16 Covid oggi Abruzzo, 3.615 contagi e 9 morti: bollettino 27 gennaio

16:07 Nel 2021 record investimenti Bei in Italia, sono stati 13,5 miliardi

15:49 Covid oggi Fvg, 5.080 contagi e 11 morti: bollettino 27 gennaio

15:43 Covid oggi Sardegna, 1.224 contagi e 7 morti: bollettino 27 gennaio

15:32 Pillola anti-Covid Pfizer, via libera dell'Ema

15:28 Shoah, la trans sopravvissuta a Dachau: "Io sempre discriminata, lì ho visto l'orrore vero"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Fireblocks Raises $550 Million In Series E Funding to Become the Highest Valued Digital Asset Infrastructure Provider

27 gennaio 2022 | 13.20
LETTURA: 4 minuti

At an $8 billion valuation, new resources will enable Fireblocks to help every business become a crypto business.

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fireblocks (www.fireblocks.com), the direct custody platform that supports over 800 major institutions, and powers digital asset and crypto products for today's largest custodians, fintech, crypto exchanges, lending desks, super apps and asset management firms, has raised $550 million in Series E funding. The funding round, co-led by D1 Capital Partners and Spark Capital with participation from General Atlantic, Index Ventures, Mammoth, CapitalG (Alphabet's independent growth fund), Altimeter, Iconiq Strategic Partners, Canapi Ventures, and Parafi Growth Fund represents a watershed moment for Fireblocks, bringing the company's valuation to over $8 billion.

Adding to the support of existing investors such as Sequoia Capital, Coatue, Ribbit, Bank of New York Mellon, Paradigm, DRW Venture Capital, Tenaya Capital and SCB10x, Fireblocks has become the highest valued digital asset infrastructure provider to date. With $2 trillion in digital assets transferred, the Fireblocks' platform now supports more than 20 blockchains and 1,000 cryptocurrencies, and is powering digital asset use cases across trading, gaming, NFTs, digital securities, and payments that will allow more businesses, web 2.0 leaders and enterprises, including all financial institutions, to participate in the digital asset economy.

The disruption of cryptocurrencies in the financial sector reached the point of no-return and over the next decade every business will become a web 3 business.  According to a recent Gartner report, one-fifth of major organizations will utilize digital currencies by 2024, indicating that the adoption of crypto by large corporations will accelerate in 2022 and beyond. In the last year alone, consumers and companies alike have become increasingly interested in innovative payment alternatives, such as Airbnb, Microsoft and AT&T. In fact, Visa's new survey revealed that 25% of small businesses in nine countries plan to accept crypto payments in 2022.

In the last year, Fireblocks grew at an exponential pace from 150 to over 800 customers around the world, with institutions in the Asia Pacific and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa regions leading the way. The Fireblocks Network, which connects members to the crypto capital markets ecosystem and enables instant settlements, is used by customers such as Bank of New York Mellon, Revolut, Galaxy Digital, Crypto.com, BlockFi, Deribit, eToro, CoinShares, SwissBorg, 3AC, B2C2 and more. To date, Fireblocks customers have amassed $45 billion assets under custody on the platform. Additionally, with the launch of Aave Arc, Fireblocks has become the first to enable decentralized finance for institutional players.

"The adoption of cryptocurrencies across the financial and commercial sectors is going to accelerate in 2022, and Fireblocks' mission is to be a strategic partner for these new market entrants," said Fireblocks CEO, Michael Shaulov. "We are thrilled to be joined by the top growth investors. The new round of financing will accelerate our ability to support our clients globally, as well as heavily invest in innovation for DeFi, NFTs and payments, and allow new and established financial institutions to employ direct custody rather than relying on third parties, which will increase their competitive advantage."

As the pioneer of MPC technology for digital assets, Fireblocks has established a secure multi-layer infrastructure that is at the heart of its platform. Along with these advancements, every business now has the capacity to accept digital assets and cryptocurrencies securely and conveniently, paving the way for all enterprises to become crypto businesses.

"Fireblocks has become a key driver of crypto market growth around the world, with an estimated 15% of daily crypto transaction volume secured through their infrastructure," said Dan Sundheim, founder of D1, a New York based investment firm. "This new injection of capital will further enable Fireblocks to onboard the next wave of businesses into the digital asset ecosystem."

With the continued explosion of the digital asset market in 2022, Fireblocks is determined to have an exceptional year, as they intend to continue its strategic expansion, broadening all alliances, adding to their client base and stakeholders, and tailoring their commitment to extending their ecosystem. As more consumers are requesting brands to support crypto, Fireblocks is creating opportunities for institutions that want to further acclimate their portfolios into the ecosystem.

About Fireblocks

Fireblocks is an enterprise-grade platform delivering a secure infrastructure for moving, storing, and issuing digital assets. Fireblocks enables exchanges, lending desks, custodians, banks, trading desks, and hedge funds to securely scale digital asset operations through the Fireblocks Network and MPC-based Wallet Infrastructure. Fireblocks serves over 800 financial institutions, has secured the transfer of over $2 trillion in digital assets, and has a unique insurance policy that covers assets in storage & transit. For more information, please visit  www.fireblocks.com.

 

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7AqiL_dm3Q4  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1735335/Fireblocks_Console_for_E.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/970649/Fireblocks_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
asset Infrastructure provider crypto business Million In Series business
Vedi anche
News to go
Il 2021 anno più antisemita decennio
News to go
Traffico aereo, gli effetti della pandemia covid
News to go
Strage a Licata, uccide 4 familiari e si spara
News to go
Italia-Russia, Trani: "Putin ha assicurato stabilità agli imprenditori"
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, dati e contagi: ultimo bollettino
News to go
Quirinale 2022, terza fumata nera
News to go
Papa Francesco ai genitori con figli gay: "Non condannateli"
News to go
Covid e contagi, Inail: un mese assenza media dal posto di lavoro
News to go
Quirinale 2022, seconda fumata nera: oggi terza votazione
News to go
Dl sostegni ter, ass. turismo: "Colpo di grazia al settore"
Quirinale 2022, Renzi e Draghi 'centravanti o portiere' - Video
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza