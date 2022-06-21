Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 21 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 14:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

22:49 Scissione 5 Stelle, cosa ha detto Di Maio

22:47 Scissione 5 Stelle, Di Maio: "Uno non vale l'altro" - Video

21:12 M5S: "Restiamo nel governo, voci malevole su di noi"

21:11 M5S, Casalino: "Effetto boomerang quando forza politica è avversata da tutti"

21:05 Superenalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 21 giugno

20:49 Omicidio Sacchi, giudici: "Del Grosso agì preso da foga per rapina"

20:31 Partito 'Insieme' c'è già: "Di Maio non usi nome"

20:22 Scissione 5 Stelle, 'effetto Di Maio' in Campania

20:03 Continua l’espansione di Horizon Automotive

20:03 Di Maio e 'Insieme per il futuro', il nome già usato: ecco quando

20:01 Antalya 2022, Italia oro nel fioretto maschile a squadre agli Europei di scherma

19:42 Italian Exhibition Group acquisisce maggioranza di V Group

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

FIRESTONE BUILDING PRODUCTS UNVEILS NEW BRAND IDENTITY AS PART OF HOLCIM

21 giugno 2022 | 17.06
LETTURA: 3 minuti

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Firestone Building Products is proud to announce that it is adopting the Holcim name and brand identity, becoming the Holcim Building Envelope division of its Solutions & Products Business Unit. Firestone's iconic brand, a recognized industry leader in roofing, wall and lining systems, becomes Elevate™, symbolizing Holcim's continued commitment to deliver superior quality and innovation with advanced building solutions. Holcim's range of building envelope solutions includes wall, lining and waterproofing systems for commercial and residential applications. It unites some of the most trusted and high-quality brands in its sector including Gaco, GenFlex and Malarkey Roofing Products, as well as Elevate, the new brand name for Firestone roofing systems.

"Over the past 40 years, Firestone has built a reputation as a leader and innovator in the commercial roofing sector. And now we are making it official; we are uniting Firestone Building Products' iconic legacy with Holcim's future focus on accelerating green growth," said Jamie Gentoso, global head, Solutions & Products for Holcim. As we open this new chapter of growth with star brands from Elevate to Malarkey, I am committed to contributing to our customers' success with a rigorous focus on advanced solutions, superior quality and innovation."

Firestone, a premier provider of industry-leading roofing, wall and lining systems, is becoming Elevate. Building on Firestone's iconic brand and legacy, Elevate represents Holcim's commitment to deliver superior quality and innovation with advanced building solutions. The Elevate brand will provide the highest quality products and solutions to solve the industry's shared challenges.

Under the new Elevate brand, the people, products and standards trusted in the industry will remain the same. Sales Representatives and distribution networks will continue to provide the same superior customer service and product support. Customers will see Elevate evolve as the brand name on trusted products like RubberGard™ EPDM and UltraPly™ TPO, all of which will remain in the market. Plus, the high-quality solutions, network of licensed applicators and industry-leading warranties will remain unchanged.

Firestone Building Products is becoming the Holcim Building Envelope division within its Solutions & Products Business Unit. It unites a powerful portfolio of respected brands that provide breakthrough solutions for commercial and residential customers around the world. While the core of the company remains the same, Holcim's building envelope division will be committed to developing the highest quality products and processes globally—raising the standards of building solutions by ensuring they are both innovative and sustainable, while also addressing local needs.

"Together, Holcim and Elevate are committed to growing to new heights with our customers and partners," continued Gentoso. "We look forward to building our new future together!"

Firestone Building Products is becoming Holcim. Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving circular construction as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is the company behind some of the world's most trusted brands in the building sector including ACC, Aggregate Industries, Ambuja Cement, Disensa, Geocycle, Holcim, Lafarge and Malarkey Roofing Products. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Architettura_E_Edilizia Altro griffe brand brand identity Firestone Building Products
Vedi anche
News to go
Draghi al Senato: "Avanti in sostegno all'Ucraina"
News to go
Maturità 2022, si inizia
News to go
Zaki, processo aggiornato al 27 settembre
News to go
Covid, Omicron 5 spinge nuova ondata. Costa: "No allarmismi"
News to go
Gb, sciopero ferrovie: giornata nera per il trasporto pubblico
News to go
Bonus animali domestici 2022, cos'è e a chi spetta
News to go
Siccità, Regioni pronte a dichiarare lo stato d'emergenza
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky: "Russia è un male che va fermato sul campo di battaglia"
News to go
Tumori, Oms lancia 'app' che prevede picchi radiazioni Uv e indica quando proteggersi
News to go
Meteo, l'anticiclone africano investe l'Italia
News to go
Il principe William compie 40 anni
News to go
Covid Israele, oltre 10mila contagi in 24 ore: mai così tanti da aprile
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza