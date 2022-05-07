Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 08 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 07:32
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

07:37 Covid, Pregliasco: "Reinfezioni preoccupanti, in autunno rischio altra ondata"

23:22 Gp Miami 2022, prima fila Ferrari: Leclerc pole davanti a Sainz

23:18 Mariupol, Zelensky: "Civili fuori da acciaieria Azovstal, ora i soldati"

22:44 Lazio-Samp 2-0, gol di Patric e 'perla' di Luis Alberto

22:33 Nave russa colpita all'Isola del Serpenti - video

21:59 Superenalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 7 maggio

21:55 Sassuolo-Udinese 1-1, gol di Scamacca e Nuytinck

21:33 Russia, Cia: "Putin pensa di non poter perdere in Ucraina"

21:19 Tg2, stella a 5 punte in ascensore: indaga la Digos

20:54 Il presidente della Federcalcio asiatica sta con Infantino, "Favorevoli alla sua ricandidatura per il 2023"

20:50 Elezioni Irlanda del Nord 2022, vince Sinn Fein: i risultati

20:19 Atp Madrid 2022, Alcaraz in finale e Djokovic ko: risultati

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

First Anniversary of ADO Ebike - Cross Your City

07 maggio 2022 | 18.19
LETTURA: 2 minuti

FRANKFURT, Germany, May 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ADO E-Bike, the world-leading electric cycling providers, is launching the special ADO campaign in celebration of its first anniversary.

"My dream: ADO, cross 1,001 cities." —Mr. Sen

Selling 365 days, crossing more than 600 cities and making the lives of more than 12,000 families better and better.

So far, A DECE OASIS (ADO) brand has celebrated its first birthday, marking the completion of the process of 0 to 1 .

ADO Achievements:

Continuous Upgrade of Differentiated Products, Guarded the Commuting Journey of 10,000 Users

"Our products should be what the users really need." Mr. Sen said, the team adhered to enriching the product line from the users' needs and continued to optimize the existing products from the feedback of market users; in order to improve the technology, the 3,300 square meters of electric assisted bicycle R&D base and laboratory had been put into use.

Uphold Customer Side Belief, Enhance Brand Influence

"More and more users are interacting with us on Facebook, which reflects the consumers' trust and the improvement of ADO brand awareness."Mr. Sen said, ADO built a consumer communication window through "official media + KOL"to increase users' engagement.

Until today, ADO brand is conducting "Construction Project of 1,000 online + offline shops", which has achieved more than 100 million export value, 60+ regional agents and 200+ ADO brand shops in 600+ cities in the world have been put into operation successfully, jointly building the local experience of ADO e-bike brand.

Insist On Localized Service, Provide Worry-Free After-Sales Support

"We want to tell consumers that once they buy an ADO product, the brand will definitely take responsibility for you." Mr. Sen is determined to insist on localization service.

Nowadays, ADO brand has 9 overseas warehouses and 3 local after-sales centers. It can achieve 2-7 days delivery, next-day delivery service in some areas, localized technical and after-sales service support; what's more, ADO promises to replace new products for free for users when maintenance is not possible due to quality problems during the product's life cycle.

Grateful Rewarding to Customers, Jointly Create Good Memories of ADO

The first anniversary of ADO Ebike is approaching, in order to express our sincere thanks for your trust,ADO brand has launched the "Grateful Rewarding to Customers" activity to create good memories with users on official store and social media.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1812310/image_5022519_40935539.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1812311/image_5022519_40935617.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN49133 en US ICT Trasporti_E_Logistica ICT Economia_E_Finanza campaign in celebration Francoforte Germania First Anniversary of Ado ebike
Vedi anche
News to go
Afghanistan, le donne obbligate a portare il burqa in pubblico
News to go
Mariupol, continua evacuazione civili da Azovstal
News to go
Paolo Rossi, dal 4 luglio mostra al Salone d'Onore del Coni
News to go
In Italia mamme sempre più tardi, il report
News to go
Francia, il partito di Macron cambia nome
News to go
Formula 1, domenica il Gp di Miami
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky: "Disposti ad accordo di pace sui confini del 23 febbraio"
News to go
Spazio, tornati sulla terra i quattro astronauti della Iss
News to go
Francia, partito di Macron ribattezzato Renaissance
News to go
Pnrr, Carfagna: "Grande risposta del Sud al bando per nuove scuole"
News to go
Cri, inaugurata a Roma nuova sede Centrale di Risposta Nazionale
News to go
Ucraina, Medvedev: "Da Orban passo coraggioso"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza