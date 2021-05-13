Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 13 Maggio 2021
Aggiornato: 23:28
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:28 Internazionali Bnl, impresa Sonego: batte Thiem e vola ai quarti

22:50 Covid Lazio, Bella Farnia zona rossa per altri 7 giorni

22:34 "Vacanze col virus", Burioni smaschera turismo 'senza mascherina'

22:05 Covid, "a luglio vaccinato il 60% degli italiani"

22:02 Friends, ecco la reunion della serie cult

21:41 Gregoretti, Salvini: "Processo per aver difeso il mio Paese? Surreale"

21:08 SuperEnalotto, centrato 5+1 da 630mila euro

20:58 Via la mascherina, "vita normale" per vaccinati in Usa

20:54 Csm, Di Matteo: "18 febbraio ricevuto plico su presunta loggia massonica senza timbri, né firme"

20:19 Finale Coppa Italia, torna il pubblico per Atalanta-Juve

20:02 Governo, Renzi: "Draghi una benedizione"

20:01 Coprifuoco e riaperture, Senato respinge mozione Fratelli d'Italia

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

First Flight In Sight: Eviation Propels Closer Toward Flying Alice, With First Delivery Of magniX Electric Propulsion Unit (EPU)

13 maggio 2021 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Eviation receives first EPU at its Arlington, WA facility from magniX, marking major milestones on the path to takeoff

ARLINGTON, Wash., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eviation Aircraft, a global manufacturer of all-electric aircraft, announced today that it has taken delivery of the first Alice EPU from magniX, the company powering the electric aviation revolution, a major milestone in the build of Alice as it prepares for first fight later this year.

Ganzarski (left) and Bar-Yohay (right) shake hands as the electric propulsion units are delivered to Eviation's facility in Arlington, Wash.

The Alice all-electric aircraft, which can fly nine passengers for up to 440 nautical miles, will be powered exclusively by magniX propulsion systems. The flight-proven magniX EPUs have been powering aircraft in flight since December of 2019 and are on a path to FAA Part 33 certification in 2022. The EPUs offer an exceptional level of redundancy and reliability with consistent performance.

"The magniX delivery is one of the key milestones in getting emission free, low-cost, all-electric aviation off the ground with the first flight of Alice," said Eviation CEO Omer Bar-Yohay. "After many successful flights and tests of the magniX EPUs, we're confident the system will propel us to bringing Alice to market and delivering a sustainable, scalable mobility solution that will revolutionize passenger and cargo flights."

"The Alice is the epitome of the future of air transportation. All-electric by design, taking advantage of light-weight powerful and reliable propulsion systems," said Roei Ganzarski, CEO of magniX. "Together, we will enable a great flying experience – zero emissions, quieter, lower cost, all from and to airports closer to more communities."

Eviation will soon begin a robust flight testing and certification program.

About Eviation AircraftEviation Aircraft Ltd. is developing and manufacturing efficient electric aircraft to make electric aviation a competitive and sustainable alternative for the on-demand mobility of people and goods. Its distributed propulsion, high-energy-density batteries, mission-driven energy management, and innovative airframe are designed from the ground up for electric flight. Eviation operates in the U.S. and Israel and is a member and of the General Aviation Manufacturers' Association (GAMA). Please visit us at www.eviation.co

About magniXHeadquartered in Everett, WA, magniX is on a mission to lead the commercial aerospace and defense industries by providing high performance, reliable and environmentally friendly propulsion solutions. Developed with proprietary technology, magniX offers a range of revolutionary electric propulsion solutions, including motors and power electronics, which produce zero emissions at lower operating costs. For more information, please visit: www.magnix.aero.

Members of magniX and Eviation during the delivery of the electric propulsion units.

 

Eviation logo.

 

magniX logo.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1509406/Eviation_units.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1509409/Eviation_Alice_delivery_team.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1509407/eviation_logo.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1509408/Magni_X.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
receives first EPU at its Arlington Wa facility facility
Vedi anche
Eurispes, Mattiacci: "Ricostruire il Paese con un orizzonte di lungo periodo"
Pfizer e seconda dose, Palù: "Decidono enti regolatori"
Ex Ilva, appello Massimo Wertmuller: "Domani tutti in piazza, non lasciamo sola Taranto"
David 2021, Emma Torre ritira il premio per il papà scomparso
Canicattì, sequestro beni per 400mila euro a due fratelli: uno fatto condannare da Livatino
David di Donatello, la commozione di Sophia Loren
Varianti Covid, Pfizer: "Terza dose potrebbe essere utile"
Terrorismo, pm: "Speriamo in recupero Alice Brignoli"
Carabinieri
Droga, operazione Box a Roma: smantellato cartello
Mafia, colpo al clan Trigila: arresti e sequestri nel siracusano
Lampedusa, hotspot al collasso: oltre 1000 migranti sbarcati in poche ore
Moda
Bvlgari, Chiara Ferragni diventa Global Ambassador
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza