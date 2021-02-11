Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 11 Febbraio 2021
Aggiornato: 09:44
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:43 Venerdì 12 febbraio arriva la neve, poi il gelo: ecco dove

09:39 Maria Graver protagonista del doodle di Google, ecco chi era

09:31 Olimpiadi Tokyo, frase sessista: presidente Mori verso dimissioni

09:27 Covid, "Usa avrebbero potuto evitare 40% vittime"

08:45 Covid Usa, oltre 93.000 nuovi casi e 3.219 decessi in 24 ore

08:30 Covid Germania, oggi 10.237 casi e 666 decessi: i dati

08:10 Prima telefonata tra Biden e Xi, tensioni su diritti umani

07:49 Morto a 78 anni Larry Flynt, il re del porno nemico di Trump

07:09 Governo Draghi, oggi il voto M5S su Rousseau

00:11 M5S, protestano 13 parlamentari: "Voto su Rousseau tendenzioso"

00:00 Atalanta-Napoli, Gattuso: "Un'altra squadra avrebbe preso 4 o 5 gol"

22:38 Coppa Italia, Atalanta-Napoli 3-1: nerazzurri in finale

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

First Patient Enrolled in SELUTION SLR™ SUCCESS PTA Study

11 febbraio 2021 | 08.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NYON, Switzerland, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MedAlliance has announced enrolment of the first patient in SUCCESS PTA, its large post-market study with the drug-eluting balloon SELUTION SLR™ for the treatment of patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD). SELUTION SLR is a novel sirolimus-eluting balloon that provides a controlled sustained release of drug, similar to that of a drug-eluting stent (DES).

irst Patient Enrolled in MedAlliance SA's SELUTION SLR™ SUCCESS PTA Study

The objective of the study is to collect 'real-world' safety, efficacy, health economics and patient reported quality-of-life data in over 700 patients with PAD treated with SELUTION SLR. It is a single arm all-comers study including all lower limb indications (SFA; BTK; Foot) and will cover at least 50 sites in Europe, Asia and South America. Patients will be followed-up at 30 days; six months; then every year out to five years.

The primary endpoint of the study is Clinically Driven Target Lesion Revascularization (CD-TLR) at 12 months. Secondary endpoints include device success and procedure success; Major Adverse Limb Events (MALE); and Target Limb Revascularization (TLR). 

"Given the impressive performance of this novel device in earlier studies, we are very excited to see how SELUTION SLR will perform in a larger group of patients in a real world setting," commented the study's Principal Investigator Michael Lichtenberg, Arnsberg, Germany.

"SUCCESS PTA is part of the SUCCESS post-market study family, designed to show patient benefits in real world use of our technology," added Chairman and CEO Jeffrey B. Jump. "This is the largest study we have ever undertaken with SELUTION SLR, involving the most diverse group of patients. We are confident that the results will confirm the safety, efficacy and cost-effectiveness of our sirolimus-eluting balloon."

In February 2020 MedAlliance received CE Mark approval for SELUTION SLR in the treatment of PAD. This award was supported by results from the First-in-Human study. 

Data from the SUCCESS PTA study will be part of the clinical evidence supporting CE Mark renewal in 2023/2024 under the new European Medical Device Directive (MDR).

SELUTION SLR has also received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Breakthrough Device Designation Status for peripheral below-the-knee lesions as well as for the treatment of AV-Fistula.

SELUTION SLR's technology involves unique MicroReservoirs made from biodegradable polymer intermixed with the anti-restenotic drug sirolimus. These MicroReservoirs provide controlled and sustained release of the drug. Extended release of sirolimus from stents has been proven highly efficacious in both coronary and peripheral vasculatures. MedAlliance's proprietary CAT™ (Cell Adherent Technology) enables the MicroReservoirs to be coated onto balloons and adhere to the vessel lumen when delivered via an angioplasty balloon.

Media Contact:Richard Kenyonrkenyon@medalliance.com+44 7831 569940

About MedAlliance

Founded in 2008, MedAlliance is a privately-owned medical technology company. It is headquartered in Switzerland, with facilities in Irvine, California; Glasgow, UK; and Singapore. MedAlliance specializes in the development of ground-breaking technology and commercialization of advanced drug device combination products for the treatment of coronary and peripheral artery disease. For further information visit: https://medalliance.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1196864/MedAlliance_Logo.jpg  Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1436580/SELUTION_SLR.jpg

 

MedAlliance_Logo

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia ICT Chimica_E_Farmacia success PTA novel sirolimus eluting balloon SELUTION SLR controlled sustained release
Vedi anche
Anticorpi monoclonali, Crisanti: "Non servono, soldi regalati"
Governo, Zanicchi: "Salvini ha dimostrato di essere un vero politico"
Sequestrate 1,3 tonnellate di cocaina in porto Gioia Tauro
Governo Draghi, 'quasi incontro' Berlusconi-Grillo
Governo Draghi, il 'ritorno' di Berlusconi
Galli ministro della Salute? "Non sono adatto"
Droga a Roma, smantellata organizzazione del litorale
Vaccino covid over 80, al via oggi allo Spallanzani 
Ricciardi: "No liberi tutti, trend peggiora e varianti allarmano"
Capitol Hill
Obama: "Non dimenticheremo mai assalto al Congresso"
Zingaretti: "Salvini ha dato ragione al Pd"
Zona gialla Roma, strade chiuse per assembramenti
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza