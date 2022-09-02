Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 02 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 18:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:02 Elezioni, studenti: "Politici su Tik Tok? Non sanno usarlo, fanno ridere tutti, nessuno escluso"

17:44 Covid oggi Lombardia, 2.757 contagi e 23 morti: bollettino 2 settembre

17:43 Uefa punisce club italiani: le sanzioni per Juve, Inter, Milan e Roma

17:37 Esselunga: "Rinunciato parte ricavi per calmierare prezzi"

17:23 TikTok, Putin come Berlusconi? Cremlino dice 'niet'

17:18 Covid, vaccino aggiornato Omicron anche in gravidanza? Ema: "Consigliato"

17:02 Covid, vaccino originale o aggiornato Omicron? Cosa c'è da sapere

16:54 Spazio, Comparini (Ceo Tas Italia): "Sulla Luna torniamo per restarci"

16:45 Venezia 2022, con Steve James al Lido la spia Usa che rivelò l'atomica ai russi

16:44 Covid oggi Basilicata, 224 contagi e 1 morto: bollettino 2 settembre

16:34 Covid oggi Italia, 19.160 contagi e 91 morti: bollettino 2 settembre

16:32 Covid oggi Emilia, 1.572 contagi e 8 morti: bollettino 2 settembre

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

First Semi-Solid State Home and Portable Energy System Unveiled at IFA, System Offers Energy Security and Off-Grid Access

02 settembre 2022 | 11.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BERLIN, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendure, a fast-growing clean energy tech start-up, is unveiling SuperBase V, the new benchmark for portable home energy systems, at the IFA consumer electronics show in Berlin.

SuperBase V is the industry's first system with semi-solid state batteries and is customizable with a capacity of 6.4 kWh to 64 kWh. With its 120V/240V dual-voltage output and support for solar panels and EV charging, SuperBase V sets a new standard for whole-home energy management. This SBV system can be charged to 6.6kWh using a satellite expansion module for solar power paired with AC outlet power in just one hour, making the energy system exceptionally flexible, versatile, and capable–use scenarios range from smart home to electric vehicle charging, camping, and off-grid use. 

"The rising cost of energy, recent natural disasters, grid failures, and lack of energy access are becoming a critical concern for communities around the world," said Bryan Liu, CEO & Founder of Zendure. "When people and communities are without power, even for a day, it's not just the comforts and conveniences of modern life that are lost, rather energy is about survival and connection. Zendure is offering a solution that delivers energy security and long-term cost savings."

Standard features include support for public charging stations and for electric vehicles with Level 2 charging, as well as independent RV output from the optional Satellite Batteries. Additional batteries and solar panels allow all users to fully enjoy economic benefits while securing their home energy with a customized solution.

Zendure's SuperBase V will be available for purchase by end of September on Kickstarter. IFA visitors will be able to see SuperBase V in person at Zendure's booth (#229 in Hall 3.2). The company will have the power station, a solar panel, and two Satellite Battery modules for a live demonstration.

About Zendure 

Zendure is one of the fastest growing Clean Energy Tech start-ups based in the technology hubs of Silicon Valley in the USA and the Greater Bay Area in China. Zendure's goal is to make energy accessible anywhere, anytime, and to democratize the latest energy technology to power on-grid and off-grid lifestyles alike in a clean and affordable way. To learn more visit Zendure.com

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Energia Ambiente Ambiente Energia ICT Energia Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Unveiled at ifa ifa consumer ifa electronics show in Berlin
Vedi anche
News to go
Gentiloni: "Accordo al G7 per tetto al prezzo del petrolio russo"
News to go
Scuola, Bianchi: "Ragazzi troveranno tutti docenti in classe"
News to go
Primo trapianto utero in Italia, nata bimba
News to go
Elettricità, Zelensky: "Pronti ad aumentare export verso Ue"
News to go
Covid, Ffp2 obbligatorie sui mezzi pubblici fino a 30 settembre
News to go
Argentina, tentato omicidio vicepresidente: arrestato 35enne
Caro energia e bollette, Letta: "Serve intervento europeo"
News to go
Papa Luciani sarà proclamato beato il 4 settembre
News to go
A Malpensa trafficante finto disabile, 13 kg di cocaina in carrozzina
News to go
Russia: "Niente petrolio a chi vorrà imporre tetto al prezzo"
News to go
Lufthansa, oggi sciopero piloti
News to go
Marte, prodotto ossigeno respirabile sul Pianeta Rosso
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza