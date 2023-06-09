Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 09 Giugno 2023
comunicato stampa

FIRST TURKISH FINTECH PAVILION AT MONEY 20/20

09 giugno 2023 | 09.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

AMSTERDAM, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Turkish Payment and Electronic Money Institutions Association (TÖDEB) with its 8 members established the first-ever Turkish pavilion at Money 20/20, Amsterdam; one of the most prestigious fairs in the fintech world.

 

 

At Money 20/20 - Amsterdam, one of the most prestigious fairs in the fintech world that hosts top-level executives and investors from around the globe, the pavilion established by the Turkish Payment and Electronic Money Institutions Association (TÖDEB) with its 8 members, along with the participation of numerous financial institutions from Türkiye, received significant attention.

Considered as one of the most prestigious fairs in the fintech world, the exhibition provided an opportunity for PayTR Electronic Money and Payment Services Inc., Hızlıpara Payment Services and Electronic Money Inc., Klon Payment Institution Inc., Moka Payment and Electronic Money Institution Inc., Ödeal Payment Institution Inc., Paragram Payment Institution Inc., Pay Fix Electronic Money and Payment Services Inc., and Sipay Electronic Money and Payment Services Inc. to come together under the leadership of TÖDEB and establish the first Turkish pavilion.

TÖDEB members also visited Aşkın PEKEL, Deputy Commercial Counselor of the Embassy of the Republic of Turkey in The Hague, and Selçuk ÜNAL, the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey in The Hague.

Speaking at the high-profile fair, which is considered as the most prestigious event in the fintech world, Ufuk Bilgetekin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of TÖDEB, expressed his satisfaction with the interest in the pavilion. He stated, "We will continue our efforts without interruption to further strengthen Turkish fintech companies internationally."

Erkan Kork, CEO of Payfix and one of the participating members, emphasized that there are no obstacles for Türkiye to become a fintech hub. He stated, "Under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan esteemed n, Türkiye stands on the threshold of a historic opportunity."

About TÖDEB:

The Turkish Payment and Electronic Money Institutions Association (TÖDEB) was established in 2020 in accordance with the provisions of the Law on Payment and Securities Settlement Systems, Payment Services and Electronic Money Institutions. TÖDEB, which is a professional organization with legal personality and the status of a public institution, has a total of 75 members as of 2023, including 29 payment institutions and 46 electronic money institutions. The association's headquarters are located in Istanbul.

https://todeb.org.tr/en/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2097322/Turkish_pavilion.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/first-turkish-fintech-pavilion-at-money-2020-301846713.html

