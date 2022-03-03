Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 03 Marzo 2022
FiscusDAO Launches Smart Contracts to Bridge On- and Off-Chain Assets

03 marzo 2022 | 13.08
LETTURA: 1 minuti

FiscusDAO, the all-chain solution, launches multiple projects bridging on- and off-chain assets via smart contracts and blockchain technology.

DALLAS, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

What is FISCUS DAO?FiscusDAO is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) creating value by digitally transforming the revenue from physical real-world assets via smart contracts to the blockchain. Creating a financial structure that utilizes both on-chain and off-chain assets, FiscusDAO allows its members to partake in a wide range of structured finance-led projects that they would not otherwise have access to in the open market.

How does it operate?FiscusDAO is backed by the treasury of cryptocurrencies created from the revenue of real-world assets. FISC is not a stable coin, but rather a currency that uses revenue-based tokenization whose altruistic goal is to solve current challenges like on-chain settlement, valuation, and transactional transparency. This model is called Revenue-as-a-Service (RaaS).

Using smart contracts on the Avalanche network to allow revenue from off-chain projects to be retained by the treasury, FiscusDAO does not tokenize the projects in the form of equity, but rather uses the RaaS model to build revenue streams that benefit the DAO, adding value to the FISC token. Smart contracts ensure that the DAO receives riskless revenue both on and off-chain while the DAO governance model engages in the activities related to each project's underwriting and approval.

FiscusDao will be publishing projects soon. Stay tuned on fiscusdao.finance and join the discussions on Discord discord.gg/fiscusdao.

How to invest?To understand how to invest in FiscusDAO, follow us on Twitter @Fiscusdao (https://twitter.com/FiscusDAO), join the Discord channel (discord.gg/fiscusdao), and visit the website (https://fiscusdao.finance/)

   

For additional questions, please reach out to media@fiscusdao.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1758587/FiscusDAO_FiscusDAO_Launches_Smart_Contracts_to_Bridge_On__and_O.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1758588/FiscusDAO_FiscusDAO_Launches_Smart_Contracts_to_Bridge_On__and_O.jpg 

