Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 26 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 09:14
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

08:49 Novara, scontro tra auto e furgone: morta 15enne

08:24 Sudan, proteste anti-golpe nella notte: almeno 7 morti

07:59 Pensioni, vertice Draghi-sindacati. Pressing della Lega

07:27 Catania, rissa durante comunione per posti a sedere: 6 misure cautelari

07:18 Latina, blitz contro clan Di Silvio: 33 misure cautelari

00:03 Allarme maltempo Sicilia e Calabria, oggi allerta rossa meteo

23:55 Usa, sparatoria in un centro commerciale

23:22 Baldwin spara sul set, assistente regia era già stato licenziato per incidente con pistola

22:50 No Green Pass, portuali di Trieste mercoledì di nuovo in corteo

22:10 Frosinone, trova ladri in casa e spara: un morto

21:41 Morti in corsia, assolta Daniela Poggiali. L'ex infermiera torna libera

21:34 Roma, gruppo di cinghiali avvistato davanti a ingresso Tribunale

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Five exceptional gifts to experience a magical Christmas with Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris

26 ottobre 2021 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PARIS, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Bespoke masterclasses created by the hotel's Michelin-starred chefs In the magnificent setting of Le Cinq, guests will take part in cooking classes led by the Hotel's Michelin-starred chefs. Each masterclass ends beautifully, with a lunch or an afternoon tea.Lovers of Italian cuisine will learn how to craft exquisite Mediterranean dishes with chef Simone Zanoni, while those wishing to learn the art of crafting light and creative dishes will discover Alan Taudon's cuisine. Food lovers will also enjoy an exclusive experience with three Michelin-starred chef Christian Le Squer. With pastry chef Michael Bartocetti, sweet tooths will discover how to make festive and airy gourmet desserts.  Finally, Chef Christian Le Squer, Pastry Chef Michael Bartocetti and Sommelier Eric Beaumard have come together for a full day and will share three Michelin-starred recipes, the art of making exquisite gourmet desserts and suggestions on the best wine pairings. Starting at a price of €650

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8971251-five-exceptional-gifts-christmas-four-seasons-hotel-george-v-paris/

An exclusive "Ritual of Life" Signature Treatment at the SpaGuests will discover the signature "Ritual of Life" treatment created exclusively for the Spa by Olivier Claire. The French natural skincare brand offers beauty products formulated with bio-active ingredients that support the natural function of the skin, combining wellbeing with optimal effectiveness.This exclusive face and body treatment combines the power of native cells and seabass with massage techniques to re-oxygenate the skin and stimulate cell renewal. The perfect ritual to immerse guests in a unique universe of beauty and wellbeing. Starting at a price of €320

An immersion into the world of wine with hotel sommeliers With Italian Sommelier of Le George, Francesco Cosci, guests will embark on a journey to discover the finest Italian wines to try at least once in a lifetime. They will also delve into the heart of Burgundy with Eric Beaumard. The iconic sommelier will shed light on grape varieties and wine production in the region. A blind tasting session will conclude this bespoke masterclass, ensuring a truly memorable and multi-sensory experience.Starting at a price of €550

Little George Little guests will enjoy the loving and loyal presence of Little George, the George V mascot by Tartine et Chocolat that was created specially by the French high-end brand. This cute and cuddly soft toy is adorned with a soft and timeless Garda stripe –Tartine et Chocolat's gentle and timeless signature stripe much loved by the George V- in soft tones of pearl grey, echoing the colours that symbolise the spirit oif the luxury Hotel.  Starting at a price of €45

The perfect Gift voucher for every occasionWhether a one-of-a-kind culinary experience in one of the Hotel's Michelin-starred restaurants, a savoury Tea Time or a relaxing beauty treatment at the Spa, Christmas is the ideal occasion to spoil loved ones with a personalised gift. Starting at €46

samuelle.dorol@fourseasons.com / +33 (0)1 49 52 70 00

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1669438/Cooking_Class.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1669439/Four_Seasons_Hotel_George_V_Paris_Logo.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Four Seasons Hotel George V Parigi Isola di Christmas George V
Vedi anche
News to go
Riforma scuola, Unione degli studenti presenta manifesto
News to go
Criminalità, Milano prima per denunce
News to go
Vaccino J&J, si va verso il richiamo
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Nuovi limiti all'uso del contante
News to go
Caso Eitan Biran, deve tornare in Italia: la sentenza
News to go
Mattarella: "I giovani accettino i rischi"
News to go
E' il World Pasta Day, cosa preferiscono gli italiani
News to go
Recovery, firmato accordo per sicurezza cantieri
News to go
Maltempo in Sicilia, trovato corpo di un disperso
News to go
Operazione 'Ecoballe d'argento', scoperto traffico rifiuti speciali
News to go
Halloween, sequestrati oltre 1,5 mln giocattoli e addobbi pericolosi
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza