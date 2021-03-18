Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 18 Marzo 2021
Aggiornato: 19:23
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:53 Vaccino AstraZeneca, Ema: ecco le informazioni per i medici

19:38 Covid Francia, oggi 34.998 contagi e 273 morti: dati 18 marzo

19:32 Covid Gb, oltre 6mila contagi e 95 morti: bollettino

19:22 Putin a Biden: "Parliamoci". La replica della Casa Bianca

19:22 Vaccino AstraZeneca, ecco i sintomi da segnalare al medico

18:55 Covid Sicilia, oggi 789 contagi: dati 18 marzo, bollettino

18:55 Stadio Milano, Inter si arrabbia con Sala

18:38 AstraZeneca, Aifa: "Domani riprendono vaccinazioni"

18:36 Covid Milano, oggi 1.450 nuovi contagi fra città e provincia

18:27 AstraZeneca, Draghi: "Vaccinazioni riprendono domani"

18:27 AstraZeneca, Ema: 25 trombosi rare, ecco soggetti più colpiti

18:21 AstraZeneca "sicuro", regioni pronte a ripartire con vaccinazioni

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

FJD 3D Excavator Guidance System, Bringing Accuracy and Safety to Refined Construction

18 marzo 2021 | 18.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FJDynamics, the global robotics company, released its solution for refined construction - 3D Excavator Guidance System. It is another breakthrough after it released the auto-steering system for agriculture machinery.

The 3D Excavator Guidance System increases the accuracy of construction. Based on GNSS antenna and multi-type sensor modules which lead to high-precision construction, and give operators of all skill levels the ability to be more productively than ever before.

FJD released its 3D Excavator Guidance System - Refined Construction First!

Accuracy Means Efficiency

Accurate positioning in real time is now available for excavators with the FJD Guidance System. Assisted by sensor modules, operators can now get real-time feedback of the movable arms and bucket rod.

Under assisted mode, the bucket and boom will operate automatically while operator just needs to control the arm.

Extra Guardian for Extra Safety

Operators now can visualize and manage the tasks with FJD Guidance System. Equipped with an easy-to-learn "G-Master" platform, operators can see the virtual datum lines combined with real construction environments, which enables them to have a clearer view of construction status. Slope, depth settings and construction drawings can also be imported or custom designed on the system to manage the tasks on site.

Task visualization offers an extra guardian in complex operations. Adaptive learning capabilities lead to greater support for night and wading operations.

It also brings safety operation to the next level. The virtual E-fence could be activated when working in narrow or restricted spaces to limit the rotation angle and boom height of the excavator. Remote control mode enables operators to control the movement of the excavator from a distance, making construction safer in dangerous working conditions.

How to Solve the Dilemma in Skilled Labour Shortage

Increasing demands of excavators reflects the increasing demands of construction. On the other hand, the skilled operator resources have become scarce which did not match the increasing sales of excavators. According to the latest quarterly Commercial Construction Index (CCI) report shows construction companies are struggling to find skilled workers.

Visit FJD website: https://www.fjdynamics.com/en/excavatorguidance.htmlContact us: sales.global@fjdynamics.com

About FJD

FJD is a global robotics company focusing on AI, advanced manufacturing and big data. We aim at providing a full range of autonomous and digital solutions for multiple industries.

Candy +86 17558868072

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1456869/1.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
ICT ICT Trasporti_E_Logistica ICT ICT it released global robotics company it .it
Vedi anche
Covid, militare morto: funerali e commozione a Catania
Sky
Crisanti: "Chi ha sospeso AstraZeneca se ne assuma responsabilità"
AstraZeneca, Rasi: "Stop frutto di emotività, dati sono tranquillizzanti"
Italia’s Got Talent, Lodovica Comello canta i Queen
'Speravo de morì prima', serie tv su Totti in onda da venerdì 19 marzo
Vaccino AstraZeneca, Locatelli: "Lo farei fare ai miei cari"
Figliuolo: "Arrivare a 500.000 vaccinazioni al giorno"
Draghi: "Usciremo da emergenza"
Italia's Got Talent, Golden Buzzer di Bastianich alla Bollywood ligure
Nuovo capo della Polizia Giannini depone corona all'Altare della Patria
LOST CHILDREN
Roma, minori sfruttati per borseggi in centro: 64 indagati
Mondo di mezzo, Raggi: "Stiamo ricostruendo Roma"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza