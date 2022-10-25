Flashforge Guider 3 Series 3D printers are available to order from Oct. 20, 2022

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flashforge Guider 3 Series products, including Guider 3 3D printer and Guider 3 Plus 3D printer, are available to order from Oct. 20, 2022. Customers with purchase intention please go to your local distributors or go to Flashforge official website to place orders.

Guider 3 Series meet diverse application needs

Guider 3 and Guider 3 Plus meet different utility demands. Guider 3 is a cost-effective professional 3D printer for small batch production, well catering for 3D print users from small businesses, personal workshops, and education institutions. Guider 3 Plus is a professional 3D printer suitable for rapid prototyping of medium- and large-size figures. A good option for making models of art and architecture.

Guider 3 Series improved in productivity and model quality

Guider 3 series printer adopts brand new CoreXY structure which supports 250mm/s-high-speed and low-noise printing, being no trade-off between print speed and print quality. That means such a 3D printer unit shortens printing time by 40%-60% while still reaching good print accuracy.

By using Guider 3 series 3D printer facilities, makers can expand their production capacity even under confined production space and limited budget. With a powerful management system, Guider 3 series 3D printers make it possible to manage multiple 3D printer units in one computer. Makers can also online monitor each unit's printing process.

More features

Guider 3 3D printers with two types of build plate: a glass plate and a flexible steel plate. Glass plate ensures the first layer of printed models much smoother; just using a shovel to easily to take off models. Flexible steel plate is magnetic, easily adsorbed and removed from the build platform. It can be bent slightly to take off big models.

Guider 3 Plus comes with two well-sealed compartments, functioning as two filament drying boxes. Filaments can be kept in sealed and dry environment, preventing from getting moist whether during printing or not.

About Flashforge

Flashforge enterprise is world-known in the 3D printing industry. Except for the Guider 3 series products introduced above, Flashforge also takes pride in its Creator 4 series products, its high-quality 3D printing materials, its official free slicers matched with Flashforge 3D printers, and its sound after-sales services. Flashforge enterprise is aiming at making contributions to digitalized manufacturing, providing 3D printing solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses.

