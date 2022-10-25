Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 25 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 15:35
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:35 Covid oggi Lazio, 4.644 contagi e 13 morti. A Roma 2.559 nuovi casi

15:32 Penny attiva #arrotondaedona per sostenere Fondazione Progetto Arca

15:31 Ridusse in fin di vita la compagna, condannato a 14 anni

15:24 Governo, Meloni tra cori e applausi. Il gelo dell'opposizione

15:12 Ucraina, confermata in appello condanna a 9 anni per Griner

15:00 Covid oggi Calabria, 1.018 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 25 ottobre

14:55 Governo, il discorso di Meloni sulla stampa estera

14:49 Covid Italia, Meloni: "Non replicheremo modello restrittivo"

14:49 Vaccino Covid, "da bivalente risposta anticorpi non superiore originale"

14:45 Roma, disordini alla Sapienza: collettivi tentano blitz a convegno destra

14:38 Governo, Lega accelera su viceministri e sottosegretari

14:35 Discorso Meloni, Red Ronnie: "Straordinario e coerente su covid"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Flashforge Guider 3 Series 3D printers are available to order from Oct. 20, 2022

25 ottobre 2022 | 15.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flashforge Guider 3 Series products, including Guider 3 3D printer and Guider 3 Plus 3D printer, are available to order from Oct. 20, 2022. Customers with purchase intention please go to your local distributors or go to Flashforge official website to place orders.

Guider 3 Series meet diverse application needs

Guider 3 and Guider 3 Plus meet different utility demands. Guider 3 is a cost-effective professional 3D printer for small batch production, well catering for 3D print users from small businesses, personal workshops, and education institutions. Guider 3 Plus is a professional 3D printer suitable for rapid prototyping of medium- and large-size figures. A good option for making models of art and architecture.

Guider 3 Series improved in productivity and model quality

Guider 3 series printer adopts brand new CoreXY structure which supports 250mm/s-high-speed and low-noise printing, being no trade-off between print speed and print quality. That means such a 3D printer unit shortens printing time by 40%-60% while still reaching good print accuracy.

By using Guider 3 series 3D printer facilities, makers can expand their production capacity even under confined production space and limited budget. With a powerful management system, Guider 3 series 3D printers make it possible to manage multiple 3D printer units in one computer. Makers can also online monitor each unit's printing process.

More features

Guider 3 3D printers with two types of build plate: a glass plate and a flexible steel plate. Glass plate ensures the first layer of printed models much smoother; just using a shovel to easily to take off models. Flexible steel plate is magnetic, easily adsorbed and removed from the build platform. It can be bent slightly to take off big models.

Guider 3 Plus comes with two well-sealed compartments, functioning as two filament drying boxes. Filaments can be kept in sealed and dry environment, preventing from getting moist whether during printing or not.

About Flashforge

Flashforge enterprise is world-known in the 3D printing industry. Except for the Guider 3 series products introduced above, Flashforge also takes pride in its Creator 4 series products, its high-quality 3D printing materials, its official free slicers matched with Flashforge 3D printers, and its sound after-sales services. Flashforge enterprise is aiming at making contributions to digitalized manufacturing, providing 3D printing solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses.

Visit Flashforge: https://www.flashforge.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1926632/Flashforge_Guider_3_Series_3D_printer.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/flashforge-guider-3-series-3d-printers-are-available-to-order-from-oct-20-2022-301656830.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro ICT Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza Guider 3 Plus 3D printer printer stampante go
Vedi anche
Meloni alla Camera, cosa ha detto su fascismo e leggi razziali - Video
Meloni alla Camera, Salvini e il soccorso per l'acqua - Video
News to go
Doping, positivo il 2,9% degli atleti
News to go
Bollette, bonus 600 euro in busta paga
Ucraina, telefonata Zelensky-Meloni: "Ci servono difese antiaeree"
Meloni alla Camera, troppi applausi: "Così finimo alle 3" - Video
News to go
Allarme Confartigianato: 900mila aziende e 3,5 milioni lavoratori a rischio
News to go
Oggi lo spettacolo dell'eclissi solare
News to go
Confindustria, Bonomi: "Energia e Lavoro priorità da affrontare"
News to go
Governo, Cingolani lavorerà come consulente a titolo gratuito
New to go
Incontro Papa-Macron in Vaticano: colloquio di oltre un'ora
News to go
Gb, Rishi Sunak è il nuovo premier
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza