Venerdì 18 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 15:37
comunicato stampa

FlaxNFT.com hosts London's Largest Web3 and NFT Community Conference

18 novembre 2022 | 12.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Web3, NFT and Gaming London Conference was attended by 800+ people with over 100 international speakers. The event was the brainchild of Surya Chowdhury, Founder & CEO of FlaxNFT.com and CTO of billion-dollar turnover company. FlaxNFT.com is a brand-new marketplace that focuses on NFTs, games, music and films featured with NFT Staking, Pool and Game launchpad.

The conference marked an opportunity to a number of community groups to work with the organizers ranging from London NFT, Women in Web, DLT Hub, Gaming and NFT Communities. Big names such as TikTokDepartment for International Trade (DIT)Parker Lloyd Ventures LLP attended the event. A number of media sources like BBC, Sky and crypto channels such as The Voice of Crypto and TikTok marketing were present.

The event was inaugurated by Peter Meli, economic attaché to Malta and a leading expert in the blockchain and NFT sector.

The opening keynote was Alan Boyd Tech Pioneer who reported to Bill Gates to lead the products development of Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint and Windows, and later Head of Acquisition during the 1980s in Microsoft. He enlightened the audience from an economic perspective, why the metaverse is coming and why it is coming now. The CEO of The Metaverse Institute, Dr. Christina Yan Zhang co- chaired the conference and spoke about "Building a Greener Metaverse for a Sustainable Future".

Anjana Basnet, young entrepreneur and the Business Development Manager of FlaxNFT.com, announced the launch of FlaxNFT as a revolutionary marketplace provider and presented the features and core values of the company.

The event was hosted by Ray Youngman, Co- Founder, Wizzkid Billionaire Club with Mason Youngman, a nine-year-old entrepreneur alongside Victoria Pallot, CEO of Musicia, Dr. Christina Yan Zhang and Dr. Death and podcasted by Charli Fisher.

"Fantastic community event, very well organized by the host Surya Chowdhury and his FlaxNFT team," said Balbir Judge, Metaverse Week.

"Overwhelmed by the huge level of turnout to a community led event which has allowed entrepreneurs to showcase their new projects in the sector. As a result of this event, I have decided to create a fund to assist new projects and partnerships in Web3. A massive thank you to London NFT for their support," said Surya Chowdhury, Founder & CEO, FlaxNFT Limited.

FlaxNFT

info@flaxnft.com07553592820 

Surya Chowdhury | LinkedIn

Anjana Basnet | LinkedIn

Balbir Judge | LinkedIn

Rajiv Chowdhury | LinkedIn

Md Sarwer | LinkedIn

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1950929/FlaxNFT.jpgPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1950931/FlaxNFT.jpgPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1950930/FlaxNFT.jpg

