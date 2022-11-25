Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 26 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 11:30
comunicato stampa

Floating on Cloud Nine: Emma Transforms Ferris Wheel Carriage into a Bedroom

25 novembre 2022 | 19.06
LETTURA: 2 minuti

VIENNA, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Float on Cloud Nine this weekend with a free ride in Emma's dedicated sleep capsule on the Vienna Giant Ferris Wheel, available from today until Sunday. The Giant Ferris Wheel in the Vienna Prater was opened in 1897 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Emperor Franz Josef I's accession to the throne, making it the oldest Ferris Wheel in the world still in operation. In the lovingly decorated capsule of Emma - The Sleep Company, riders will quickly start dreaming in bed with a view over Vienna, under a canopy of fairy lights, cotton wool clouds and dream catchers. With the Cloud Nine experience, Emma is transforming the idea of dreaming in fluffy clouds into a reality — and all visitors are welcome to experience it for themselves.

To be among the first to dream on Cloud Nine in the Emma Capsule, numerous visitors arrived at the Vienna Giant Ferris Wheel in the Prater as early as 9:00 am local time. Kathi D. took part in the first round and was thrilled: "A ride on the Ferris wheel is always a special experience at this time of year. Having a view of the festively decorated Prater while floating on Cloud Nine was an extraordinary experience."

How: Simply visit the Emma Corner at the Vienna Giant Ferris Wheel and share the password "Floating on Cloud Nine with Emma," to enjoy a free round trip in the Cloud Nine capsule.

When:November 24th-27th 2022 daily from 10:30am-2:30pm.

Where: Emma Corner at the Vienna Giant Ferris Wheel, opposite the ticket office, Riesenradplatz 1, 1020 Vienna, Austria.

More images are available here.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1955664/Emma_Sleep_GmbH_Bearbeitet.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/floating-on-cloud-nine-emma-transforms-ferris-wheel-carriage-into-a-bedroom-301687343.html

