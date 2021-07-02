Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 02 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 09:48
Flor de Caña and bars to reduce 9 tons of food waste through sustainable cocktails

02 luglio 2021
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Reducing food waste is one of the best ways to fight climate change, according to FAO.

LONDON, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flor de Caña, a carbon neutral and sustainably produced premium rum, has launched a global initiative called "Zero Waste Month" that invites eco-conscious bars, restaurants and consumers around the world to join forces to reduce food waste, one sustainable cocktail at a time. 

Flor de Caña Rum

Through this initiative, part Flor de Caña's broader sustainability program "Together for a Greener Future", the brand is working hand in hand with the bartending community in more than 30 countries to create delicious zero waste cocktails that consumers will be able to enjoy during the month of July 2021. The sustainable cocktails are made with Flor de Caña rum, which is Carbon Neutral and Fair Trade certified, and with ingredients derived from re-purposed food scraps or leftovers from the local community.

Global personalities such as Georgi Radev (UK), Remy Savage (UK), Patrick Pistolesi (Italy), Yeray Monforte (Spain), Bastien Ciocca (China), Ashish Sharma (Kuala Lumpur) and Julio Cabrera (USA) have joined the Zero Waste Month initiative as Sustainability Ambassadors. They are working alongside Flor de Caña to raise awareness through social media on the issue of food waste and inspire bars, restaurants and consumers to become agents of change and help reduce food waste in their own communities.

The initiative is supported by Food Made Good, a global non-profit that promotes sustainability within the foodservice industry, which has helped participating venues design their zero waste cocktails and adopt meaningful sustainable practices in their everyday operations. "Working with an ambitious, outward-looking and creative partner like Flor de Caña is the most effective way we can accelerate progressive practice across hospitality, making bars and restaurant a part of a global sustainability solution," said Simon Heppner, CEO of Food Made Good Global.

Some of the participating venues include Laki Kane, Coupette and Bar with Shapes in UK; Commacero, Bad Company 1920 and Gramophone in Spain; Piano 35 Lounge, Il Sereno and Peck in Italy; and Lovebird, Bovem and Divine in France, among others.

The official Zero Waste Month website (www.zerowastecocktails.com) includes a list of participating venues per country, videos of world-renowned bartenders sharing their original zero waste cocktail creations, practical tips to reduce food waste in daily life and information on how bars and restaurants can join this cause.

Contact: corporatecommunications@flordecana.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1554311/Flor_De_Cana_Rum.jpg

 

in Evidenza