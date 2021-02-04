Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 04 Febbraio 2021
Flor de Caña Rum receives the Sustainability Award at the 2020 Green Awards

04 febbraio 2021 | 06.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

LONDON, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flor de Caña, a sustainably produced premium rum brand, has been honored with the prestigious "Sustainability Award", the highest distinction given during the 2020 Green Awards (organized by The Drinks Business), in recognition of the brand's leadership within the industry and historic commitment to sustainable practices.

Flor de Caña 12 Year Rum

Today, Flor de Caña is the only global spirit to hold the world's two top sustainability certifications: Carbon Neutral and Fair Trade. While this achievement impressed the judges, it was the additional efforts of this family-owned brand that secured its position as recipient of the award, in particular the use of 100% renewable energy to distill its rum, planting 50,000 trees annually since 2005 and its programs to support the local community.

The Carbon Neutral certification, issued by Carbon Trust, assures consumers that Flor de Caña offsets all carbon emissions during the entire lifecycle of the rum, from field to market. Meanwhile, the Fair Trade certification, issued by Fair Trade USA, verifies that the rum is sustainably produced in compliance with over 300 rigorous labor, social and environmental standards.

The Flor de Caña story began in 1890 when a young Italian adventurer decided to establish a distillery at the base of Nicaragua's tallest and most active volcano, the San Cristóbal. 130 years and five family generations later, the entire production process of Flor de Caña continues under the supervision of the same family, mastering the art of sustainable rum making.

About Flor de Caña RumFlor de Caña is a sustainably produced premium rum that's Carbon Neutral & Fair Trade certified. From an 1890 family estate, it's distilled with 100% renewable energy and naturally aged without sugar. It was awarded "Best Rum Producer of the Year" by the International Wine and Spirit Competition in 2017. www.flordecana.com

Contact: corporatecommunications@flordecana.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1432495/Flor_de_Can_a_12_Year_Rum.jpg

