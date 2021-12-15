Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 16 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 00:59
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:47 Variante Omicron e Ucraina su tavolo leader Ue

00:45 Variante Omicron e regole viaggi, cosa succede in Italia e Ue

00:31 Variante Omicron e sintomi, Fauci: "Booster Pfizer e Moderna, dati ok"

00:14 Libia, miliziani circondano palazzo del primo ministro a Tripoli

22:40 Sciopero 16 dicembre, Trenitalia: orari treni garantiti, news Trenord

22:27 Omicidio John Kennedy, desecretati 1500 documenti - Leggi

19:54 Aumento bollette luce e gas, prezzi giù nel 2022?

19:43 Covid Italia, Draghi: "Difenderemo normalità con unghie e denti"

19:32 Il j'accue di Ingroia: "Borsellino non si fidava di molti pm"

19:07 Variante Omicron, Iss: "In Italia a 0,19%, Delta resta dominante"

19:04 Variante Omicron, Johnson: "Rischiamo boom contagi e ricoveri"

18:56 Covid, tamponi per viaggiatori Ue: Grecia 'copia' Italia

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Flor de Caña Rum wins top industry distinctions as global leader in sustainability

15 dicembre 2021 | 23.12
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flor de Caña, the sustainably produced premium rum brand from Nicaragua, achieved an unprecedented accomplishment during The Spirits Business Awards 2021 by being honored with the "Distillery Sustainability Award" and the "Ethical Award", in recognition of the brand's global leadership and profound commitment to sustainable practices.

Flor de Caña received the "Distillery Sustainability Award" thanks to its commitment to reducing its environmental impact, which includes being the world's only Carbon Neutral and Fair Trade certified spirit, distilling its rum with 100% renewable energy, capturing all CO2 emissions during fermentation and having planted 800,000 trees since 2005.

The brand also received the "Ethical Award" thanks to initiatives such as offering free education and healthcare to employees and their families since 1913, community outreach programs through donations and support to local non-profits, its pledge to plant one million trees by 2025 in partnership with One Tree Planted and its Zero Waste Month initiative, a partnership with Food Made Good and bars all over the world to reduce up to 9 tons of food waste through sustainable cocktails.

Sustainability has been a core value of the founding family since the first generation back in 1890, with a holistic approach towards the well-being of employees, the environment and the community. This value has been shared by the thousands of workers who have been a part of Flor de Caña's 130-year history and whose efforts have allowed the brand to position itself at the forefront of sustainable distilling, setting the standard on sustainable practices.

Flor de Caña produces a range of premium rums aged naturally in bourbon barrels for up to 30 years, without artificial ingredients or added sugar. The entire production process of Flor de Caña continues under the supervision of the same family, currently in its fifth generation, mastering the art of sustainable rum making.

About Flor de Caña RumFlor de Caña is a sustainably produced premium rum that's Carbon Neutral & Fair Trade certified. From an 1890 family estate, it's distilled with 100% renewable energy and naturally aged without sugar. It was awarded "Best Rum Producer of the Year" by the International Wine and Spirit Competition in 2017. www.flordecana.com

Contact: corporatecommunications@flordecana.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1710877/Flor_de_Cana_12_Year_Rum.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN09371 en US Alimentazione Alimentazione Economia_E_Finanza Flor de Caña Rum rum brand industry distinctions as global leader profound commitment
Vedi anche
News to go
Manovra 2022, domani sciopero generale Cgil e Uil
News to go
Malta introduce legge su uso ricreativo cannabis
News to go
Chirurghi, lettera aperta a Draghi e Speranza
News to go
Covid Italia, stato di emergenza fino al 31 marzo 2022
News to go
Green pass falsi, violati sistemi sanitari di 6 Regioni
News to go
Palermo, prendeva pensione per cecità da 10 anni ma aveva patente
News to go
Covid Campania, l'ultimo bollettino
News to go
Esplosione a Ravanusa, trovati anche gli ultimi due dispersi
News to go
Covid svuota le culle, record negativo nascite
News to go
Covid, Usa mette Italia tra 80 paesi a rischio
News to go
Covid in Italia, il bollettino del 14 dicembre
News to go
Manovra 2022, Cisl conferma no a sciopero generale 16 dicembre
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza