Venerdì 03 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 16:11
Florasis releases the international version of theme song with popular singer Zhou Shen

03 dicembre 2021 | 04.58
HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 2nd, 2021, Chinese cosmetics brand Florasis released the international version of theme song Florasis, performed by popular singer Zhou Shen (Charlie Zhou) in five languages. As global celebrity endorser of Florasis, Zhou Shen will have more collaborations in bringing the brand story to the world.

The international version is a new interpretation of the original Chinese theme song Hua Xizi released last year. The song is composed by acclaimed lyricist Vincent Fang and musician Yu-peng Chen and adds instrumental play of Xun, one of the oldest Chinese musical instruments. Based on the original melody, Zhou Shen shows his amazing vocals in Chinese, English, Japanese, Italian and Russian lyrics, bringing different languages together in one song. The music video also features poetic imagery such as misty rain and boating on the lake to enhance the musical experience.

Since early 2021, Florasis has started to bring its products and brand story to the global market. At present, Florasis's products are available for purchase in over 100 countries and regions, including the US, Japan and Southeast Asia. Earlier this month, the Impression of Dai collection inspired by the culture of Dai people in China was released to the global market and quickly excited consumers with its exquisite craftsmanship and unique aesthetics.

About Florasis

Florasis is an innovative makeup brand that explores wisdom in traditional beauty rituals, inherits the philosophy of Chinese aesthetics and adopts modern technologies in creating cosmetic products.

https://www.florasis.com

