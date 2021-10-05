Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 05 Ottobre 2021
Flosum Demonstrates Excellence within Salesforce Ecosystem

05 ottobre 2021 | 16.01
Flosum recognized in Salesforce Partner Innovation Awards

SAN RAMON, Calif., Oct. 5 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flosum announced that it has been named a recipient of the Salesforce Partner Innovation Award in the Trailblazer category showcasing leadership within the Salesforce ecosystem.

For this innovative work, Salesforce has recognized that Flosum has demonstrated excellence in Innovation in the Trailblazer category. As the only native Salesforce DevOps solution, Flosum has provided transformative technology to Salesforce developers. Combining unprecedented security, data integrity and a familiar user interface, Flosum has reimagined what Salesforce DevOps should be.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to receive this award as a reflection of our dedication to the Salesforce DevOps ecosystem," said Girish Jashnani, CEO and Founder of Flosum. "Salesforce has been an extraordinary partner and we are excited to continue to innovate the DevOps industry with them." "Salesforce Partner Innovation Award winners such as Flosum work relentlessly to enable their customers' success," said Tyler Prince, Executive Vice President, Alliances & Channels, Salesforce. "Flosum's initiative and ability to deliver results illustrates how Salesforce partners are integral to creating value and enabling digital transformation in our new work-from-anywhere world."

Salesforce partners, such as Flosum, are part of the growing Salesforce economy, which according to a new study by IDC*, is projected to produce more than 9 million new jobs and $1.6 trillion in new business revenue by 2026. The study finds that Salesforce is driving massive gains for its partner ecosystem, which will see $6.19 in gains for every $1 Salesforce makes by 2026.

Salesforce, and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.* IDC White Paper, sponsored by Salesforce, "The Salesforce Economic Impact," doc #US48214821, September 20, 2021

About Flosum Flosum is a leading end-to-end secure DevOps, Data Management and Data Protection platform, built 100% natively to Salesforce. Our mission is to enable IT leaders to manage the Salesforce Cloud with confidence and empower developers to innovate. Enterprises around the world use the company's platform to accelerate digital transformation by making the release process fast and easy, increase developer productivity and remain secure and compliant.

