Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 22 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 22:25
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

22:27 Nicola Fratoianni, in fiamme la sua auto: illeso

22:10 Koulibaly in Arabia Saudita, guadagnerà quasi 100 milioni

21:58 Terremoto oggi nel mar Tirreno di magnitudo 3.6

21:57 Sommergibile disperso è imploso: cos'è successo al Titan, l'ipotesi

21:41 Lieto evento al Bioparco di Roma, è nata un'otaria della California

21:26 Da Ermal Meta a Celestini, dal 6 luglio Lampedus'Amore

21:22 Sommergibile disperso, morti i passeggeri del Titan: chi erano

21:02 Incidente oggi A1, schianto tra Fabro e Chiusi: morta 16enne

20:21 Codice della strada 2023, le novità

19:36 Pilota Douglas Costa e fidanzata morti per una misteriosa malattia

19:34 Molise, incontro Conte-Schlein in un bar a Campobasso

18:30 Mes, uno stallo difficile da spiegare (anche ai mercati)

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Flutterwave Announces a Five-Year Strategic Technology Agreement with Microsoft

22 giugno 2023 | 20.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

 Flutterwave to further power global digital payments on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform.

LONDON, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flutterwave a leading African payments technology company today announced it is working with Microsoft to build its next generation platform on Microsoft Azure, powering payments infrastructure across the African continent and beyond. This agreement reflects com Flutterwave's commitment to give businesses and individuals access to global-grade services across all of Africa and drive digital transformation around the world. With Flutterwave and Microsoft's plans to power payments to-and-from Africa, this collaboration is an incredible opportunity to impact growth across the continent.

Through this engagement, Flutterwave will support the accelerated growth of transactions processed on Flutterwave platform for global clients like Uber, Netflix, and Microsoft, solidifying Azure's role in facilitating a seamless, reliable, and secure payment experience.

Key Flutterwave products such as Flutterwave for Business, Send by Flutterwave, Flutterwave Store, and Flutterwave for Fintech Platform, are being developed and transitioned onto the robust Azure cloud platform. Moreover, Flutterwave uses Azure OpenAI Service capabilities, enabling the scaling of its product offerings to millions of merchants worldwide.

"Microsoft has been an invaluable partner, providing a platform that allows us to deliver consistently high-quality services to our clients," stated Olugbenga Agboola, Founder and CEO of Flutterwave. "As we manage high-volume payment processing, particularly during peak periods, the robustness, reliability, and scalability of Microsoft Azure become critical. As such, deepening our collaboration with Microsoft is the most logical step forward for us." It means Flutterwave will continue to drive the transformation of global commerce, taking full advantage of the diverse and expanding range of services offered by Microsoft.

"Our development on Microsoft Azure has set a strong foundation for Flutterwave," said Gurbhej Dhillon, Flutterwave CTO. "Their platform provides us with significant developer leverage, which we harness in service of our clients. Looking to the future, we're excited about the possibilities of scaling with Azure OpenAI Service, which will enable us to serve even more merchants worldwide," added Dhillon.

"We have proudly supported Flutterwave's core operations with Microsoft Azure for many years. We are excited to further fuel their growth and innovation through this expanded collaboration," said Mike Gaal, Microsoft Corporation General Manager. "Our mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. Working with Flutterwave will take us a step closer to achieving our mission In Africa," added Gaal.

About Flutterwave

Flutterwave is the leading payments technology company that enables businesses across the world to expand their operations in Africa and other emerging markets through a platform that enables local and cross-border transactions via one Application Programming Interface (API). Flutterwave has processed over 400M transactions in excess of USD $25B and serves more than one million businesses, including customers like Uber, Airpeace, Bamboo, Piggyvest, and others. The company's key advantage is connecting businesses to various local and international payment types to enable them to expand globally. It also enables cross-border transactions from the diaspora to African countries via its SendApp product. Flutterwave processes payments via multiple payment modes, including local and international cards, mobile wallets, bank transfers, and Google Pay. The company has an infrastructure reach in 34 African countries. For more information on Flutterwave's journey, please visit www.flutterwave.com.

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/flutterwave-announces-a-five-year-strategic-technology-agreement-with-microsoft-301858383.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN37034 en US ICT Economia_E_Finanza ICT AltroAltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza cloud platform cloud Microsoft Azure platform
Vedi anche
News to go
Smart working e lavoratori fragili, le ultime novità
News to go
Caso Orlandi, Promotore giustizia Vaticano: "Piste di indagine meritevoli di approfondimento"
News to go
Tredicesime e straordinari, novità all'orizzonte
News to go
Maturità 2023, al classico Seneca e problemi con funzioni allo scientifico: seconda prova
News to go
Titan, nessuna traccia: si affievoliscono speranze
News to go
Sicurezza stradale, in Cdm il disegno di legge
News to go
Lula a Roma incontra Papa Francesco, Meloni e Mattarella
News to go
Meloni: "Vogliamo fisco alleato di chi fa impresa"
News to go
Ucraina, Putin: "Pausa in controffensiva Kiev"
News to go
Solstizio d'estate, il giorno più lungo dell'anno
News to go
Maturità 2023 al via con la prova di italiano
News to go
Pensioni minime, aumento in arrivo a luglio
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza