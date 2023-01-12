Focusing on New Energy, GWM Achieves Sales of Over One Million in 2022

BAODING, China, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GWM released the latest sales report that its global sales reached 1,067,523 units in 2022, exceeding one million for seven years in a row. A total of 173,180 vehicles were sold in markets out of China, up 21.28% year on year, hitting a record high.

Being one of the world's leading automakers, GWM consolidated its advantages of new energy and intelligence in 2022. The proportion of new energy models increased steadily. GWM has laid a solid foundation for achieving higher sales by expanding its global network and optimizing vehicles.

GWM HAVAL has rapidly expanded into the new energy market, with total sales exceeding 610,000 vehicles, as the product lineup continuously improved. HAVAL launched H6 HEV/PHEV and JOLION HEV in 2022. The new energy vehicles have been launched in Thailand, South Africa, Brazil, Australia and other markets, and attracted consumers with their outstanding performance and environmentally friendly experience. In Thailand, GWM has delivered more than 13,000 vehicles to consumers, and HAVAL H6 HEV has maintained a leading position in the sales of the Class C SUV market for 15 months.

The sales of GWM TANK surged by 46.45% YoY in 2022, exceeding 120,000. It has been launched in the Middle East and Australia. The brand has released the technical route of "Off-road + New energy" and launched GWM TANK300 HEV and GWM TANK500 HEV/PHEV to meet consumers' electrification needs of off-roading. GWM TANK300 HEV has won the five-star ANCAP safety rating, setting a new safety benchmark for luxury off-road SUVs.

GWM Pickup has sold over 180,000 vehicles. Up to now, the global sales of GWM Pickup have exceeded 2 million. The large high-performance luxury model, POER Shanhai (for the Chinese market) was launched. This model will launch HEV and PHEV versions to create a clean and efficient mobility experience for global consumers in the future.

GWM has performed well in the European market with high-quality new energy vehicles of WEY and ORA supported by its Forest Ecosystem. GWM ORA's intelligent model won the award of "Best Urban Electric Car" in the UK. The first batch vehicles of WEY Coffee 01 will be delivered to European consumers soon. Euro NCAP recently announced that the WEY Coffee 01 and GWM ORA won the best-in-class award for 2022.

The rising of new energy vehicles and the expansion of the global market have improved the ranking and brand awareness in different markets. VFACTS data showed that GWM outperformed BMW and Tesla with 36.2% sales growth in Australia. As a new marque in Brazil, GWM was nominated for the "Best Auto Manufacturers 2022" award by AutoData, an automobile industry research institution.

GWM plans to launch more than ten intelligent new energy vehicles around the world in 2023, focusing on "ONE GWM" to provide global consumers with a high-quality green mobility experience.

