Martedì 10 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 10:02
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

FOMO Lab Launches Mr Bean NFT Collection

09 maggio 2022 | 15.13
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FOMO Lab, the frontrunning intellectual property specialist, Metaverse architects and leaders in the Web3 revolution; have announced the genesis Mr Bean collection, in collaboration with Banijay, the largest independent content producer and distributor.

 

 

3,333 unique Mr Bean NFT collectibles, will be available to purchase via FOMO Lab's marketplace, The Avenue from 25th May using cryptocurrency ETH.

By purchasing the Mr Bean digital collectibles, holders will also have access to phygital rewards, competitions and redeemables including a signed, unpublished hand-drawn still of Mr Bean from the first animated series. Further Mr Bean NFT drops with FOMO Lab are planned throughout 2022. Keep up to date by joining the official Discord channel.

Mr Bean co-creator and actor Rowan Atkinson commented: "I think that this is a great idea. Any initiative which not only draws attention to but actually enables access to the fabulous artwork associated with the Mr Bean Animation series, I welcome with open arms."

Owain Walbyoff, Chief Commercial Officer, Banijay says: "Banijay has many exciting Metaverse projects to announce this year, as we continue to adopt new technologies to futureproof our brands. With his huge global following, Mr Bean is rightly taking his first steps into this space, and the combination of digital and physical rewards gives the NFT long term value for the lucky few who manage to purchase them."

Khalil Kassam, Co-Founder & Chief Business Officer, FOMO Lab added: "FOMO Lab is the bridge between brands entering the Metaverse and NFT space and the Web3 Community changing the digital landscape forever, and we are delighted to partner with innovator Banijay to launch the official Mr Bean NFT collection, available via our marketplace The Avenue. We are continuously evolving our product offering, working closely with tier one brands, as well as the next generation of creators, relentlessly providing value to our community. It's our mission to bring NFTs to a wide audience, with exclusive access to the latest and most sought-after products on the market."

FOMO Lab's recent collaborations include road racing cyclist Mark Cavendish, MEFCC (Middle East and Film Comic Con), entrepreneur Roland Berger, and the heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. The legacy NFT collection with Tyson Fury saw FOMO Lab achieving the highest bid in NFT boxing history, selling the 1-of-1 NFT for $987,000.

About FOMO Lab https://www.fomolab.io 

About Banijay Home - Banijay Group - We are Banijay

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1813407/Mr_Bean_NFT.jpg

