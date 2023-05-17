Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 17 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 15:37
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:22 Giro d'Italia, Ackermann vince 11esima tappa. Thomas sempre in rosa

17:17 Salute, lo studio promuove la dieta mediterranea

17:10 Salute, l'esperto: “La pasta fa bene al microbiota”

17:02 'In viaggio con la Banca d'Italia', tappa a Genova tra educazione finanziaria e cyber security

16:54 Dl bollette, salta stabilizzazione precari sanità: "Stato di agitazione"

16:51 Atp Roma 2023, Djokovic ko: Rune in semifinale Internazionali d'Italia

16:50 Harry e Meghan, sfiorato "incidente catastrofico": erano in fuga dai paparazzi

16:49 Imprese, Siemens si prepara a Sps Italia 2023

16:22 Ucraina-Russia, accordo sul grano prorogato di 2 mesi

16:18 Maltempo, Emilia Romagna paga prezzo ritardi accumulati: lo dice il Pnrr

16:16 Carceri, rientrata protesta ad Avellino: detenuti tornano in cella

16:06 Scorsese a giudizio, avrebbe disatteso accordo milionario per un film

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

FOO FIGHTERS, TIËSTO AND AVA MAX TO HEADLINE YASALAM AFTER-RACE CONCERTS WITH NEW EXPERIENCES AVAILABLE FOR #ABUDHABIGP 2023

17 maggio 2023 | 16.13
LETTURA: 3 minuti

ABU DHABI, UAE, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethara has announced Foo Fighters, Tiësto and Ava Max will headline this year's Yasalam After-Race Concerts at this year's #AbuDhabiGP weekend at Etihad Park in November.

The announcement of the first acts set to perform at this year's Yasalam After-Race Concerts comes after the official launch of Ethara, which saw the two events and entertainment powerhouses in Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management and Flash Entertainment merge into one entity. 

When Foo Fighters walk onto stage at Etihad Park, it will mark the first ever UAE performance for the 15-time Grammy award-winning band.

On the eve of the release of its highly anticipated 11th album But Here We Are (out 2nd June), the group continues to charter into new territories, with their eyes now firmly set on performing in the UAE for the first time on 26thNovember 2023.

As an RIAA platinum-certified and world-renowned music icon, Tiësto will kick off the #AbuDhabiGP weekend in style on Thursday 23rd November. The internationally acclaimed DJ has enjoyed a career featuring global crossover success with over 36 million albums sold and a social media fanbase exceeding 30 million followers around the world.

Since the beginning of her meteoric rise with her debut hit "Sweet But Psycho", Ava Max has carved her own pathway in global pop culture. Following the recent release of her second full-length album, Diamonds & Dancefloors in 2022, the energetic star continues to make new ground as she prepares to make her debut appearance in the Middle East on opening night of the #AbuDhabiGP weekend.

Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, CEO, Ethara, said: "It is a privilege to announce our first artists for this year's Yasalam After-Race Concerts and we look forward to welcoming rock & roll legends Foo Fighters, international icon Tiësto and pop powerhouse Ava Max to Yas Island in November to celebrate the 15th edition of the Abu Dhabi GP weekend."

"As our new name suggests, Ethara is determined to bring thrilling experiences to our fans and make memorable moments that matter. Alongside the exciting additions to our Yasalam After-Race Concert Line-up for this year, it is a pleasure to announce our updated experiences coming to this year's Abu Dhabi GP, with new tickets available to enjoy this year's race weekend."

The new additions will allow race goers to take in the action from unique locations, including a VIP perspective at Turn 2 after a fast-paced start to the race at Deck at Two featuring global culinary brands, Hakkasan, Nobu and Milos. Or, enjoy the party atmosphere inside a luxury chalet at Hill Top Clubhouse, with fans following the cars heading toward the iconic North Hairpin while enjoying some of the region's best dishes from The Maine.

Other choices include the new West Straight Grandstand, following the action at the end of the longest straight at Yas Marina Circuit as the cars fight for the racing line through Turns 6 and 7, with organisers confirming these new experiences are now on sale.

The visitor experience for #AbuDhabiGP ticket holders has also grown. Alongside Yas All In, giving ticket holders complimentary access to one of Yas Island's theme parks across 7 days – including the soon-to-open Sea World Abu Dhabi – fans will also get complimentary access to Louvre Abu Dhabi and Qasr Al Watan Abu Dhabi, providing visitors with even more to do across race week.

With more exciting announcements to come, fans can secure their seat at the region's biggest sports and entertainment event at: www.abudhabigp.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2079227/F1_season_finale.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2079228/Etihad_Park_Abu_Dhabi.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/foo-fighters-tiesto-and-ava-max-to-headline-yasalam-after-race-concerts-with-new-experiences-available-for-abudhabigp-2023-301827391.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Media_E_Pubblicita Turismo Sport Economia_E_Finanza Concerts at this headline Yasalam after race CONCERTS Concerts Yasalam After Race
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, sospesa circolazione treni
News to go
Napoli, sequestrato opificio abusivo
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, si aggrava bilancio dell'emergenza
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, vittime e dispersi
News to go
Francia, Sarkozy condannato in appello
News to go
Ucraina, Meloni: "Difende valori fondanti identità europea"
News to go
La Cia cerca spie anti-Russia: l'annuncio 'di lavoro' sui social
News to go
Caro bollette luce e gas, truffe in aumento
News to go
Andria, traffico di droga: 20 arresti
Maltempo, sindaco Pesaro: "Tanti danni e disagi"
News to go
Padova, trapiantato cuore fermo da 20 minuti
News to go
Giornata Mondiale Celiachia 2023, le iniziative
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza