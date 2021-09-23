Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 23 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 21:13
comunicato stampa

Food systems hold power to 'realise vision of a better world,' says UN Secretary-General at first Food Systems Summit

23 settembre 2021 | 20.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

In a Chair's Summary Statement of Action, António Guterres urged transformative change in food systems to deliver the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The UN Secretary-General has called on the world to keep its promises for a better future through food systems that work for people, planet and prosperity at the first UN Food Systems Summit.

In a Chair's Summary Statement of Action, UN Secretary-General António Guterres called on governments and partners to meet the commitments they made to achieve the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

"As the pandemic physically pushed us apart, the preparations for this Summit brought us together," Guterres said.

"Through national dialogues, governments gathered together businesses, communities and civil society to chart pathways for the future of food systems across 148 countries. Over 100,000 people came together to discuss and debate solutions — many of which are now being shared at this Summit."

Guterres commended the Summit for "leading the way to food systems that can drive the global recovery in three fundamental ways. For people. For the planet. And for prosperity."

As more than 90 heads of state and government submitted their national strategies and commitments, the Secretary-General paid tribute to family farmers, herders, workers, Indigenous Peoples, women, and young people: "Let's learn from each other — and be inspired by one another — as we work together to achieve the SDGs."

The Chair's Summary Statement of Action outlines how progress in five key areas would amount to a global shift in making progress on the SDGs, securing fundamental human rights for all.

At a global level, UN agencies – the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), and the World Food Programme (WFP) - will jointly lead a UN system-wide coordination hub to continue the work of the Summit and support countries along with Resident Coordinators (RCs) and UN Country Teams (UNCTs).

The Secretary-General will submit an annual report to the High-Level Political Forum to monitor progress against the UN's 2030 Agenda, with a global stock-taking every two years.

Contact:Katie Taftfsscommunications@un.org

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
