Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 03 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 17:46
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:33 Covid oggi Lombardia, 1.847 contagi e 12 morti: bollettino 3 ottobre

17:32 Mara Sattei al policlinico San Donato, visita ai piccoli pazienti

17:28 Lega, Bossi: "Lavoro per il Nord". Comitato frena su scissione

17:18 Brasile, ecco perché per Lula anche se vince sarà difficile governare

17:13 Città futura, dal 12 ottobre il Festivale letterature migranti

17:10 Sanremo 2022 da record per le vendite, 29 Platino per i brani in gara

17:09 Il Premio Ruffino a Fulvio Viviano

16:55 Covid oggi Sardegna, 224 contagi e un morto: bollettino 3 ottobre

16:51 Milano, abusava da anni della figliastra: condannato a 13 anni e 4 mesi

16:42 Covid oggi Emilia Romagna, 1.964 contagi e 3 morti: bollettino 3 ottobre

16:33 I tassi salgono e le banche ci guadagnano. Ecco perché si parla di extraprofitti

16:24 Covid oggi Italia, 13.316 nuovi casi e 47 morti: bollettino 3 ottobre

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

FoodChain ID Consolidates Products Under a Single Unified Brand

03 ottobre 2022 | 17.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Agrifoods industry leader in technology-enabled food safety, quality and sustainability solutions rebrands to better meet customer needs

FAIRFIELD, Iowa, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FoodChain ID, a leading provider of data-driven food safety, quality and sustainability solutions, has integrated its product portfolio under the trusted FoodChain ID brand to provide customers with a single point of contact for accurate data, market-specific insights and industry-leading services.  

Through extensive market research, FoodChain ID found that the tight labor market, waning institutional knowledge and increasing market demands were cited as challenges for food and agricultural companies seeking specialized knowledge and digital solutions to maintain product safety and compliance. FoodChain ID has responded by integrating its service offerings to ensure clients have easy access to critical expertise that helps keep the food supply chain safe and transparent.

"The majority of our clients conveyed the challenge of having to do more with fewer resources," said Brad Riemenapp, CEO of FoodChain ID. "As a global agrifoods company with over 30,000 clients, we saw the need to increase support for our customers' business goals and more clearly communicate the broad range of services we offer. We look forward to working with our customers to help them mitigate risk and enable growth by making it easier to access accurate data, valuable insights and purpose-built solutions."

FoodChain ID has unified the collective intelligence of the most trusted data and expertise in the food industry covering a wide range of functions and capabilities, including:

FoodChain ID provides customers with quality data and insights that are vetted by responsive, knowledgeable experts and advanced software, so companies can be confident entrusting their reputation with FoodChain ID.

To learn more about FoodChain ID and its wide array of services and expertise, visit foodchainid.com.

Over 30,000 companies across the global supply chain rely on FoodChain ID as their trusted partner to navigate the increasingly regulated food economy with greater transparency, safety and sustainability. By providing clients with technology-enabled solutions supported by the industry's most comprehensive data and knowledgeable experts, FoodChain ID is an essential source of timely, accurate information and expertise. Services include regulatory compliance and product development applications, as well as testing, food safety and product certification solutions. Visit www.foodchainid.com for more information.

Contact:

Kelly Bradley2.718 MarketingKbradley@2718marketing.com312-661-1050

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1905664/Foodchain_ID_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/foodchain-id-consolidates-products-under-a-single-unified-brand-301634361.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Alimentazione Agricoltura_E_Allevamento AltroAltro Trasporti_E_Logistica Economia_E_Finanza FoodChain ID Consolidates Products under technology enabled food safety Agrifoods industry leader meet
Vedi anche
News to go
Elezioni Brasile, ballottaggio Lula-Bolsonaro
News to go
Iran, la protesta arriva nelle università
News to go
Annessioni Russia, convocati gli ambasciatori di Mosca
News to go
Nasa: si punta a lancio Artemis tra 12 e 27 novembre
News to go
Ucraina, Papa all'Angelus si appella a Putin e Zelensky
News to go
Indonesia, strage allo stadio dopo la partita
News to go
Brasile, al voto per eleggere nuovo presidente
News to go
Cambiamenti climatici, dossier Legambiente
News to go
Energia, ministri Ue al lavoro per contenere rincari prezzo gas
News to go
Caro energia, Meloni: "Sarà priorità del futuro governo"
News to go
Ucraina, Medvedev: "Zelensky affretta la terza guerra mondiale"
News to go
Foggia, 20 kg cocaina nell'auto: un arresto
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza