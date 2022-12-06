Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 06 Dicembre 2022
Aggiornato: 12:07
12:05 Pil Italia, Istat: forte rallentamento nel 2023 a +0,4%

12:02 Schlitt (Yunex Traffic), 'con semafori a 1 watt risparmi a 7 cifre per città'

11:30 Manovra 2023, Conte: "Concordo con Confindustria su mancanza di visione"

11:28 Ascolti tv, Fiorello sbanca con Viva Rai2! e batte Tg1 Mattina

11:18 Neonata morta in hotspot Lampedusa, sindaco: "Escludo problemi di assistenza"

11:02 Manovra 2023, Conte: "Confindustria concorda, manca di visione"

10:57 Inchiesta Juventus, club "non condivide rilievi Deloitte su bilanci"

10:55 Iran, Alessia Piperno: "La mia compagna di cella condannata a morte"

10:54 Welfare Index pmi: "Welfare aziendale strumento decisivo, va sostenuto"

10:49 Pmi: Welfare Index Pmi, welfare contribuisce ad aumento produttività e fatturato

10:47 Welfare Index pmi 2022, oltre 68% ha superato livello base welfare aziendale

10:46 Pil Italia, Fitch: in calo nel IV trimestre 2022, ma nel 2023 solo -0,1%

comunicato stampa

Football and art come together in the first NFT exhibition of its kind

06 dicembre 2022 | 06.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

-  The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture's From Strike to Stroke exhibit features 64 FIFA World Cup match results in a unique man-machine collaboration

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) celebrates the art of the beautiful game in a unique exhibition at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. From Strike to Stroke features 64 NFTs by 32 artists from the competing nations, while Artificial Intelligence (AI) fuses the pieces from the contending two countries in each of the 64 matches into a unique piece based on the match outcome. The result will be a singular collection of one-of-a-kind NFTs created through a collaboration of man and machine. Strike to Stroke runs at the Msheireb Galleria Doha, Qatar until December 23.

Ithra, a cultural bridge between Saudi Arabia and the rest of the world, channels the world's passion for football into its infatuation with the arts as the world comes together for the World Cup. The exhibition melds the man-made with the machine-made, and combines art, sport and technology in an innovative fashion.

It features the work of 32 emerging and established artists, each tasked with creating a piece representing their country and using their respective team's jersey colors. After each match, the AI-powered algorithm combines the artists' creations with match statistics to generate unique pieces that represent each game. The collection will be a unique set of pieces presented as NFTs – non-fungible tokens. These cryptographic assets are based on blockchain technology, and created in a process similar to cryptocurrencies.

From Strike to Stroke includes artists who have never created NFTs and NFT artists who had not worked within traditional fine art.

"The passion shared by football fans for the love of the beautiful game can be tangential to the passion shared by art aesthetes," said Dr. Shurooq Amin in her curator's brief to the exhibition. "By connecting 32 artists from both the traditional and digital arenas, Ithra not only bridges the gap between Web2 to Web3, and between football and art, but furthermore between human and machine, as the artists collaborate with AI generation technology to create unique NFTs that combine art, football and technology."

Visit www.striketostroke.com.

Images and exhibition catalogue can be found here.

For more information on Ithra and its programs, visit www.ithra.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1961775/Ithra_World_Cup_NFTs.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/football-and-art-come-together-in-the-first-nft-exhibition-of-its-kind-301694897.html

