Foreign ministry tightens security after 'anarchist' attacks

The Italian government has asked police to ramp up security at the foreign ministry in Rome after suspected anarchist attacks against diplomatic targets in Germany, Spain and Greece.

"We've asked for Rome's prefectural police to strengthen measures to protect the foreign ministry," foreign minister Antonio Tajani said at a joint press conference with justice minister Carlo Nordio and interior minister Matteo Piantedosi.

"We received assurances from the Prefecture that checks outside the foreign minister with be intensified," Tajani stated.

Checks are being stepped up by Italy's "substantial" paramilitary Carabinieri police presence at the foreign ministry and also by tax police stationed inside the ministry, Tajani noted.

Security has been tightened at all of Italy's embassies and consulates following a growing number of "hateful" suspected anarchist attacks since early December, Tajani said.

Anarchists have been linked to the torching of an Italian diplomat’s car in Berlin and the vandalising of the Italian consulate in Barcelona on Saturday, as well as an arson attack on cars at an Italian diplomat's home in Athens on 2 December.