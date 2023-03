The foreign ministry has tracked down all Italians "except for one" who were caught up in Monday's magnitude 7.8 earthquake on Monday that killed over 5,000 people and injured tens of thousands in southern Turkey and northern Syria.

"The crisis unit has traced all Italians who were in the quake zone except for one, who was in Turkey for work and whom we are still looking for. So far, we have not be able to contact him," foreign minister Antonio Tajani tweeted on Tuesday.