Martedì 20 Luglio 2021
Forest Remedies Launches Industry-First Ahiflower Vegan Multi-Omega Gummies

20 luglio 2021 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Natures Crops International (NCI), manufacturer of specialty oils for nutraceutical, food, beverage, personal care and animal nutrition applications, is pleased to announce industry-first functional gummy supplements containing Ahiflower® oil are now available from Forest Remedies, a health and wellness brand focused on plant-based ingredients and sustainable packaging.

Ahiflower is a regeneratively grown vegan alternative to fish and flax oils, providing comprehensive omega nutrition and health benefits backed by human clinical trials and the most complete and balanced omegas.

Forest Remedies launched its innovative line of first-ever, plant-based omega gummy supplements with Ahiflower as the hero ingredient.

The Forest Remedies Ahiflower gummies mark another milestone as the latest innovation in novel delivery formats for Ahiflower oil. Gummies have historically presented a number of processing challenges as a vehicle for delivering high-PUFA oils. Natural oxidation challenges can lead to perceptible rancidity and off-putting tastes.

Forest Remedies leverages innovative developments in formulation, blending and processing to help to minimize oxidation and allow for stable dosages and flavor profiles. These methods enabled the company to be first-to-market with Ahiflower gummies.

Gummies have broad appeal across all age groups. According to a 2021 Natural Marketing Institute study, consumers who chose gummies as their preferred supplement form increased significantly, by 137% from 2011 to 2020.

Ahiflower is sustainably produced. One acre of Ahiflower harvest produces as much omega-rich oil as 320,000 anchovies and does not contribute to overfishing of marine wildlife. Ahiflower is part of NCI's Crop Assured 365 system, enabling full traceability.

Extending its commitment to the planet, these supplements are packaged in biodegradable, plastic-free recycled paperboard and eco-sourced wood cellulose fibers.

Forest Remedies Multi Omega 3-6-9 gummies and soft gels are available here.

For more information on Ahiflower, or to incorporate it in your next formulation, visit www.ahiflower.com or contact info@ahiflower.com.

in Evidenza