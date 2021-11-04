Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 04 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 10:29
comunicato stampa

Forrester Announces Full Conference Agenda For Technology & Innovation EMEA 2021 Live Virtual Experience

04 novembre 2021 | 10.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Event will showcase latest research to help tech executives embrace creativity as a vital tool to drive business growth

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced the full conference agenda for its Technology & Innovation EMEA 2021 live virtual experience to be held 17–18 November, 2021. The event will help chief information officers, chief technology officers, and chief digital officers drive future fit strategies — the ability to quickly reconfigure business structures with adaptivity, creativity, and resilience — to adapt to changing customer and employee expectations. Forrester's research shows that companies that exhibit the highest creative characteristics — a key pillar in becoming future fit — grow 2.6 times faster than their peers.

Through several breakout and keynote sessions, Technology & Innovation EMEA 2021 will explore how creativity can fuel digital innovation and increase businesses' ability to enrich and enhance customer and employee experiences while creating competitive differentiation. To learn more about how to develop better products, services, processes, and experiences, attendees will be able to network with like-minded peers and schedule exclusive 1:1 sessions with Forrester analysts. The event will also offer the Executive Leadership Exchange, an executive program for senior technology leaders to gain a deeper understanding of the research showcased at the event. In a special session on diversity and inclusion, attendees will learn more about how diversity, equity, and inclusion can contribute to innovation in new and exciting ways.

Noteworthy keynotes and sessions include:

"The pandemic made us realise that we can be far more creative than we ever thought we could be," said Pascal Matzke, event host and VP, research director at Forrester. "To accelerate growth in the post-pandemic world, businesses need to continue to innovate and use creativity so they can create true differentiation against their competitors. Forrester's Technology & Innovation Forum will help leaders harness creativity and drive future fit technology strategies that both improve and deliver stronger customer and employee experiences."

In addition, British singer, songwriter, actress, and philanthropist Leona Lewis will perform at the event. Renowned for her vocal range and ability, Lewis is a three-time Grammy Award nominee, seven-time BRIT Award nominee, and a two-time World Music Award winner.

Resources:

Registerfull agendaspeakersDownload@ForresterLearn

About Forrester Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We help leaders across technology, marketing, customer experience, product, and sales functions use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester's proprietary research, consulting, and events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at work — to navigate change and put their customers at the centre of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Our unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 675,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective research methodologies, including Forrester Wave™ evaluations; over 52 million real-time feedback votes; and the shared wisdom of our clients. To learn more, visit Forrester.com.

Press contact: Michael Burnermburner@forrester.com +44 20 7323 7608

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/462315/Forrester_Research_Logo.jpg

