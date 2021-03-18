Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 18 Marzo 2021
Forrester: Despite COVID-19 Vaccine Deployment Underway, Employers Must Exercise Caution As They Plan To Reopen Physical Offices

18 marzo 2021 | 10.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Vaccine passports in the workplace raise new privacy, ethical, legal, and compliance challenges that will define pandemic management plans

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As COVID-19 vaccine deployment and mass vaccination programs get underway, employers are at a new decision point: how to accelerate the "back to normal" without overstepping their bounds. According to Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR), 40% of European and 30% of US employees are ready to return to the office, requiring employers to prepare for an array of new privacy, ethical, legal, and compliance challenges as they plan to leverage vaccine and immunization passports to return employees to the workplace.

From doubts about vaccines' effectiveness to significant country-by-country variation in administration priorities, employers need to be cautious as they define their pandemic management plans. In its new report, "The Opportunity, The Unknowns, And The Risks Of Vaccine Passports In The Workplace," Forrester identifies several risks that employers must address if deploying vaccine passports — a digital document that provides evidence of an individual's immunization status — to inform their return-to-work strategies. Risk exposure includes sensitive data mishandling, discrimination, labor union mobilization, diminished cybersecurity, and negative impact on the customer experience.

The graphic showing all 15 risks is attached.

Employers must assess and mitigate 15 risks of vaccine management in the workplace

Key highlights from the reports include:

"While COVID-19 is loosening its grip, it's not going away," said Enza Iannopollo, senior analyst at Forrester. "Vaccine passports don't offer the silver-bullet solution that many might hope for easing pandemic protocols and restrictions, and businesses should be planning for life with COVID in the medium to long term. Our overarching message to organizations everywhere is one of caution. With the right planning and consideration, the return to work will be smoother and more successful for all involved."

Related Resources:

Read the blogVaccines Will Not Accelerate Travel Unless There Is Order And CollaborationRead the latest insights and guidance

About Forrester Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We help leaders across technology, marketing, customer experience, product, and sales functions use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester's proprietary research, consulting, and events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at work — to navigate change and put their customers at the center of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Our unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 675,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective research methodologies, including Forrester Wave™ evaluations; over 45 million real-time feedback votes; and the shared wisdom of our clients. To learn more, visit Forrester.com.

Press contact:Katy Bransonkbranson@forrester.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1458368/Forrester_15_Risks_Of_Vaccine_Management.jpg

